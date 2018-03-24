The Phoenix: A One World Currency Built on Blockchain

Last week, we documented our mistrust of cryptocurrencies.

Far from being a grassroots movement, we posed that an elite cabal tied to banking was behind the push to legitimise cryptos.

This week, our attention turns to what this cabal might have in store next. And why the cryptocurrency mania perfectly aligns with the looming global financial reset.

To begin, take a look at this:

That’s a front cover of an issue of The Economist.

You’ll be familiar with the name. The Economist is one of the most reputable geopolitical publications in the world.

What do you immediately notice about the cover?

Even if you skipped over the title, it wouldn’t take much effort to decipher the symbolism.

Paper currencies burn…

A phoenix rises from the ashes…

A gold-plated coin hangs from its neck…

The message is clear: National currencies are dead…and a new currency reigns supreme.

Now look at the picture more closely.

Can you see what’s inscribed at the bottom of the coin?

You’ll notice that there’s a number engraved. It’s a year, in fact…

2018.

Not what it seems

You’d be forgiven for thinking this cover was from a recent issue of The Economist.

But you’d be wrong.

It’s very old…

30 years old, in fact.

It was the cover story of the 1 September 1988 issue.

Here’s a snippet:

‘Thirty years from now, Americans, Japanese, Europeans, and people in many other rich countries, and some relatively poor ones will probably be paying for their shopping with the same currency. Prices will be quoted not in dollars, yen or D-marks but in, let’s say, the phoenix. ‘The phoenix will be favoured by companies and shoppers because it will be more convenient than today’s national currencies, which by then will seem a quaint cause of much disruption to economic life in the last twentieth century.’

Up until a year ago, it was difficult to imagine a one world currency becoming a reality. The flagging euro experiment has laid bare the toils of multinational currencies.

But the arrival of cryptocurrencies changed that. With their scarcity, many now believe it’s only a matter of time before cryptos remove the need for paper currencies.

The Economist continues:

‘But in spite of all the trouble governments have in reaching and (harder still) sticking to international agreements about macroeconomic policy, the conviction is growing that exchange rates cannot be left to themselves. ‘…Governments are far from ready to subordinate their domestic objectives to the goal of international stability. Several more big exchange-rate upsets, a few more stock market crashes and probably a slump or two will be needed before politicians are willing to face squarely up to that choice. ‘…This points to a muddled sequence of emergency followed by a patch-up followed by emergency, stretching out far beyond 2018 — except for two things. As time passes, the damage caused by currency instability is gradually going to mount; and the very trends that will make it mount are making the utopia of monetary union feasible.’

Had this been written last week, it would be as true today as it was in 1988.

In fact, all these events have been playing out like clockwork over the past 30 years. That’s largely because policymakers have made little effort to reduce the expansion of debt.

Yet this can’t continue forever.

Prior to blockchain technology — the backbone of cryptos — there wasn’t an obvious substitute to paper currencies.

That’s no longer the case.

But don’t mistake this as a collective middle finger to the banking elite. As we laid out last week, we believe cryptos were designed to facilitate — not prevent — a move towards monetary union.

The rapid rise of cryptos merely reinforces that elites are preparing for this new monetary order. But they need to legitimise cryptos and the blockchain before the reset. Which is exactly what the crypto craze was all about.

Once the reset takes place, they’ll throw paper currencies under the bus and ‘champion’ cryptos as the solution to the shortcomings of the old order.

But that’s only half the story…

‘The phoenix zone would impose tight constraints on national governments. There would be no such thing, for instance, as a national monetary policy. The world phoenix supply would be fixed by a new central bank, descended perhaps from the IMF. ‘…The phoenix would probably start as a cocktail of national currencies, just as the Special Drawing Right is today. In time, though, its value against national currencies would cease to matter, because people would choose it for its convenience and the stability of its purchasing power.

This is eerily prescient in light of what’s taken place over the past few years.

China’s yuan was finally admitted by the IMF into the Special Drawing Right (SDR) basket last year. Presently, the basket consists of five major currencies. That’s the US dollar, the euro, the Japanese yen, the British pound, and now the Chinese yuan.

As Jim outlines in Strategic Intelligence, the yuan’s inclusion was an important step in the coming global financial reset.

China’s inclusion makes sense when you understand that the goal is to remove the US dollar as the reserve currency. As the world’s second largest economy, China has been earmarked for a leading role in global finance post-reset.

This also helps explain why China has been bolstering its gold reserves for years in secrecy. Governments that hold the most gold will have a bigger say in how the financial order emerges from the crisis.

China needs a large amount of gold for the IMF to grant it significant allocation in the SDR basket. Remember, the plan is to wean the world off the US dollar. And while the US dollar won’t die overnight, its role will be significantly reduced post-reset.

Meanwhile, the new global standard, based on SDRs and backed by gold, would be doled out to governments to reliquefy the system.

As for the rest of us, we’ll be herded into the digital, centralised blockchain-led system. And we’ll walk away believing we got one up over the elites…

Regardless of how all this plays out, The Economist’s forecast looks less like a throwaway prophecy with every passing day. If anything, it resembles an early blueprint for the long-planned ousting of the US dollar as the global reserve currency.

More to come…

Regards,

Mat Spasic,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia