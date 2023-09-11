The Political Fallacy of Net Zero – Interview with Cory Bernardi
Greg Canavan has been looking into the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to renewables from both an economic and political perspective.
He has previously spoken to Rob Parker of Nuclear for Climate Australia, who explains how nuclear is likely the most efficient form of alternative energy.
In this video — another bonus episode of our podcast What’s Not Priced In — Greg talks to former Liberal Senator and founder of the Australian Conservative party, Cory Bernardi.
Cory has been a strident critic of the energy transition, seeing it as a global movement driven by Marxists, aided and abetted by what he calls a ‘spineless and leaderless’ political class.
In short, Cory says that the climate catastrophe scare tactics are more about fear and control, rather than anything else. It’s a compelling take on this controversial topic, and one that won’t see the light of day in mainstream media circles.
Check it out below…
Related Articles
Nuclear: The Only Sound Energy Future – Interview with Rob Parker
In recent weeks, Greg Canavan has been looking at the cost and implications of Australia’s energy transition to Net Zero from both an economic and political perspective.
The Capacity to Implode Will Be Priced Into Investments, Eventually
Some investments have the capacity to go to $0 faster than you can sell them. But is this priced into their asset values? And how can you avoid them?
What If They Go for Broke on Net Zero? Prepare for Climate Lockdowns…
Net zero is falling apart. But that doesn’t mean governments will give up. So, what would a net zero world look like if renewable energy can’t deliver what we need? Then what we need will just have to change…
Farewell Net Zero, We Hardly Knew You…
Net zero’s ‘challenges’ have become part of Australia’s news cycle. The public has discovered what Europe’s power bill payers learned about a year earlier. But what happens next?
The Marginal Analysis That Undermines Wind and Solar Power
Wind and solar energy are wreaking havoc on electricity prices. This will have severe implications for our entire economy over time.
The Energy Transition…from Russia to China?
Governments are trying to save the planet from carbon dioxide. Last time around, this meant a shift from dirty coal to clean gas. Which didn’t work out very well for the Europeans, who chose to rely on Russian gas specifically. But what if we’re about to make the same mistake as we transition to renewables?