The Profitable ‘Cracks’ in the Lithium World

Holy moly. All eyes in the small cap mining space will be reading the latest announcement from Kidman Resources Limited [ASX:KDR] today. This could set a new tone for the lithium market for the next six months.

Kidman went into a trading halt last week and shocked everyone. That’s because it may lose the right to develop its Mt Holland lithium project in Western Australia over an obscure issue.

This is a nervy wait if you happen to hold any shares. But anyone in any other lithium play will be on their knees, praying it happens. It would make supply even more tight than it is right now. There’s no sympathy in the market.

What gives, anyway? Mining tenements in Western Australia come with minimum spending obligations. A WA state ruling has now recommended refusing Kidman’s request for an exemption from this.

Kidman shares sold down as it prepares to fight ruling

Who cares?

Well, these tenements could be under threat from other companies who claim them because of issues with their former owner. As I write this, the stock is down 13% in the first hour of trading.

Kidman’s joint venture partner in Mt Holland is Chilean firm SQM. Management there have already issued a statement, saying this may delay the project.

The decision now lies with the WA Minister for Mines and Petroleum, Bill Johnston, who can grant the exemption from his office, regardless of the advice he’s now received from his bureaucrats.

Odds are on the minister finding a way for the project to go ahead. There’s a lot of capital spending and jobs at risk here. To cut off a major project over this seems insane.

For example, an investment decision is due before 2019 on Kidman’s proposed WA lithium hydroxide refinery. This is part of WA’s ‘Lithium Valley’ idea the state is now trying to push.

This kerfuffle does highlight a major issue when it comes to lithium in general. That’s the assumption that all projected mines and projects will come into being and on time, on budget and with no setbacks.

That’s a dangerous assumption. Already we’ve seen South American expansion plans be brought into question over water rights and now this.

There are a lot of lithium projects staked out in various forms all over the world. But permits, environmental clearance, financing and competent staff don’t just appear from nowhere.

Now, we have the situation where battery ­­— especially lithium —­ stocks have sold down hard since late last year, based mostly over fears of an oversupply developing. That means cheaper values.

But is it worth the risk scooping some up now?

Well, look at what BMW is signalling right now. Reuters reported just yesterday that the company is planning more deals with mining companies to secure battery materials.

It appears BMW wants to get this sorted to provide its battery partners with the cheapest input costs as possible.

And this is not something management can take lightly. BMW’s research and development chief says you’re either a cost leader or you don’t survive.

Watch this space.

I saw a suggestion last week that lithium producers on the ASX could also become compelling takeover targets now.

We’re in the zone for mergers and acquisitions in general, and they have a bright future in front of them. It’s certainly shaping up to be a fascinating part of the market — and potentially profitable sector — for the remainder of the year.

Stay tuned for more on this. On Wednesday, I’m heading into the Melbourne CBD for a day of presentations to learn more about what’s happening in the lithium world.

There’s plenty to discuss.

Another major concern that’s rattled the market in recent times is the collapse in the Chinese lithium ‘spot’ price.

The spot price is basically the price right now. However, lithium is not like other commodities. Most of the deals here are not sold under the spot market.

They’re done under medium- and long-term contracts. That makes the spot price less of a useful market signal compared to markets like oil and gold.

Nor does the lithium spot market have a lot of buyers and sellers setting the price in the small spot market that does exist. Again, it simply makes the forecasting value of the number less relevant.

And lithium is not homogenous like gold or copper.

That’s because lithium buyers need specific purities and requirements, and these are often only met through particular sellers. Gold is not like this. One gold bar in Switzerland is as good as one in New York. It’s a fungible good.

Lithium is a more nuanced market, and therefore more difficult to understand. This opens up the kind of information ‘cracks’ you can slip through to get an edge over other buyers and sellers.