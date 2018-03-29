The Real Purpose of the Tariffs

One week ago today the trade war that has been brewing between China and the US broke into full-scale combat.

President Trump signed an executive order pursuant to Section 301 of the Trade Act of 1974. This order imposed US$50 billion of penalties and tariffs on Chinese exports to the US.

I described this in the Daily Reckoning Australia on Tuesday, which you can read here.

Within hours, China fired back. China imposed tariffs on US$3 billion of US exports as retaliation for the Section 301 action by Trump.

The first trade war since the 1930s is now in full swing and may continue for years to come.

Initially, the stock market decided the trade war fears were overblown. Inside the Beltway, conventional wisdom said that Trump would not follow through on his threats, that exemptions would be issued to Canada and Mexico, and that even the tariffs on China, South Korea and Europe would be mitigated.

Yet the conventional wisdom proved wrong and the stock market has now shifted its view.

Just look at the market reaction over the past week:

US markets sold off violently last week — the Dow fell by more than 1,100 combined points Thursday and Friday.

On Monday, the Dow rebounded 669 points on word that the US and China might negotiate to avoid a trade war.

This is just part of the pattern we’ve seen since Trump first announced his tariff plan.

Markets panic when Trump talks tough on trade and then they rebound when it appears he might back off.

It’s true, Trump did give Canada, Mexico and Australia more time in the context of the ongoing NAFTA negotiations, but he expects results. If Trump can’t get concessions on NAFTA, the steel tariffs will apply with full force to Canada, Mexico and Australia.

That’s why I don’t place much stock in this week’s market rally. There are fundamental differences in the US and Chinese positions that cannot easily be negotiated away.

Trump has been threatening a trade war with China since before he was president. He campaigned on the trade issue in 2015 and 2016 and was poised to take action in early 2017 not long after his inauguration.

Trump has never since wavered in his belief that China and other countries are taking advantage of the US’ low tariffs to export to the US, hurt US industries, and steal US jobs and intellectual property.

The only reason he didn’t act sooner was because he wanted China to help him reel in North Korea’s nuclear program.

But those efforts largely failed, and Trump has now taken off the gloves. As far as Trump is concerned, it’s ‘game on’ in the trade wars.

The bottom line is that we are entering a trade war that could last for years.

Using a trade war to boost US jobs

Many people consider Trump a novice who doesn’t know what he’s doing. But he has some very sharp policy people around him who agree with his basic positions.

The key player in this trade war in addition to Trump himself is Robert Lighthizer, the United States Trade Representative (USTR). Lighthizer holds a cabinet-level position and is a veteran of the Reagan administration.

In the early 1980s, Lighthizer used high tariffs on automobile imports to force Japanese and German auto manufacturers to move their plants to the US. This resulted in the creation of thousands of high-paying auto manufacturing jobs in the US.

Now Lighthizer is running the same playbook.

Except this time his target is China — not Japan and Germany — and the products he is targeting are not automobiles but a long list of industries and manufactured goods including steel, aluminium, electronics and telecommunications equipment.

The goal is to bring jobs in these industries back to the US — just like tariffs on Japanese and German auto imports brought good auto jobs back to the US.

All the best,

Jim Rickards,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia