The ‘Real’ Trade War Happening Now

In October 2017, your humble Daily Reckoning editor cast a suspicious eye over Mortgage Choice Ltd [ASX:MOC] and declared it one to avoid (catch up on that story here).

Prudence is often rewarded in the stock market. The stock is down 19% since. Today The Australian reports that Mortgage Choice CEO John Flavell has unexpectedly quit.

Even more disconcerting is that he’s handing over the company to a member of staff who tendered her resignation last month. That’s hardly a vote of confidence if you’re an existing shareholder.

What gives? I have no idea. One would think something’s certainly amiss at the company.

But I think the whole outlook for the sector is pretty blurry. Certainly the Royal Commission into banking isn’t flattering the industry.

In October I made the case that brokers might become redundant as the banks look to cut the commissions they pay out and better software automates the process.

Artificial intelligence (AI) can certainly do a superior credit check, and it’s the most important industry forming in the world…

Wildcat Currencies Why the Crypto Revolution is Only Just Beginning Download your free report right now and learn why the fortune-making trend in cryptocurrencies has only just started and could run for decades. Plus get a free subscription to the daily financial email The Daily Reckoning Australia. Simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Send Me My FREE Report’ Privacy Statement We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

A massive change from Microsoft

That reminds me. The mainstream media lately has focused on the current volatility in major US tech stocks.

We need to dig a little deeper to see what’s going on. The underlying trends are more interesting.

Did you see the news from Microsoft?

The Wall Street Journal reported last week that Microsoft is downgrading the importance of its Windows operating system.

The company’s new growth divisions are its cloud computing operations and Microsoft Office…and AI.

Windows has been Microsoft’s core product for decades. This is a massive shift.

Yet the battleground is elsewhere now.

We can see this playing out with Apple Inc. [NASDAQ:AAPL] for instance, which just poached Google’s chief of search and artificial intelligence.

If you have a young nephew, tell him to start studying this. Here’s why, according to The New York Times…

‘Engineers with A.I. expertise are some of the most sought-after people in Silicon Valley, with salaries sometimes exceeding eight figures.’

All this tech wealth is pouring out into the wider Californian economy too. Houses in San Fernando Valley hit a record high in February.



Right now, in fact, the true ‘trade war’ between China and the US relates to who can dominate this artificial intelligence race.

The US tech companies are still reporting very high growth numbers. I’m not convinced the end is nigh just yet for their massive run over the last 10 years.

But the Chinese are spending big bucks here.

Huawei, for example, now has a research and development budget of US$13.8 billion. The company says R&D is going to hit US$20 billion.

Alibaba says it has the best artificial intelligence in the world, and there’s every reason to suggest they might be right.

Regardless, it kind of makes a mockery of Australia. The national conversation at the moment relates to the tax treatment of dividends.

Is it going to help the next Google or Apple grow here? No.

Anyway, the next set of numbers from US tech companies are due soon. With Trump’s new tax code now in place, most of them are cheaper than they’ve been in a while.

Good riddance to the last quarter

The S&P 500 Information Technology sector was actually up 1.7% for the first quarter. Despite the fact that stocks were not the place to be in over these last three months.

The Wall Street Journal ran the rule across the best performing assets over the last three months and almost all of them were either currencies or commodities.

Those are not always so easy to access or understand.

But I still see the stock market dip as a buying opportunity overall.

It’s interesting to reflect back what caused the big ruction in the stock market in February. You remember, right? It was higher interest rates.

Except the 10-year yield on US Treasuries is actually lower now that it was then!

Then we had the trade war kerfuffle. I still don’t give that much credence.

But I could be wrong. I’ve certainly been wrong about the ASX so far this year.

In January, I said we were brewing for a big run this year.

The last quarter was the worst for the ASX since 2008, down 5%. Harrumph!

That doesn’t mean the whole year is a write-off. In January 2016, the Dow Jones collapsed 1,739 points to start the year.

It finished the year up nearly 15%.

Even better, that’s just the general index. Individual stocks can fire massively above these types of figures.

In 2016, for example, lithium stocks went up by hundreds of percent.

But those days are gone now. The world moves on. And whenever one opportunity closes, another one opens.

To find out the sector I’m most excited about right now, go here.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia