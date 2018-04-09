The Trade to Be Taking Now

Etch this number in your mind and don’t forget it: 2532.

That’s the daily low the S&P 500 hit on 9 February in the US.

All eyes are now watching to see if US stocks break below this.

The current trade spat between the US and China is making everyone nervous.

It could get rough in Aussie stocks if the US market weakens further.

But what are the odds?

By several measures, US stocks are a compelling buy if your outlook is confined to the next 12 months.

It’s the volatility — and the headlines — that’s harder to take.

The US market is currently trading on just over 16 times forward earnings — about the average over the last 25 years.

Not only that but FactSet, a financial data and software company, says a record number of US companies are giving positive earnings guidance for the first quarter.

These results are set to come out over the next month or so.

They are compelling numbers when you consider the US market has been in a bull market since 2009. Even after nine years of trending higher, you can’t say US stocks are wildly overvalued.

That’s not to say US stocks are a sure thing, of course. It’s always possible that the bull market peaked in January 2018 and we go down or sideways from here.

But I don’t think that’s the case. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon gives a clue as to why…

Markets worry about the wrong risk

Dimon is probably the most respected banker in America. He recently released his widely anticipated annual letter to shareholders.

Dimon revealed he is actually worried about the US economy overheating.

That’s out of tune with the trade war rhetoric being bandied about at the moment, but far more relevant to my mind.

The US economy is in fact booming.

Dimon writes…

‘Many people underestimate the possibility of higher inflation and wages, which means they might be underestimating the chance that the Federal Reserve may have to raise rates faster than we all think.’

Most people in the market are watching for signs of inflationary pressure in the US labour market.

The current Fed chairman thinks there’s still a bit of slack here. That’s partly because of ‘U-6’ — a broad measure of US unemployment and underemployment. This is currently at an ‘elevated’ 8%.

Here’s why this matters:

If there’s a breakout in inflation, the Fed will have to increase interest rates faster than is currently being priced in.

That’s the kind of adjustment that will send markets around the world into turmoil — especially the bond market.

But here’s the disconnect: A spike in inflation is likelier to come from commodity markets than US labour numbers.

A book on oil I read recently noted that 84% of the variation in US inflation since 2002 is explained by the swings in oil and food prices.

That means you need to pay close attention to oil. If we see a spike here — watch out on interest rates and asset markets.

Either way, you should be watching all commodities. We’re closer to the end of this business cycle than we are to the start.

As inflationary pressure builds — something both BHP Billiton Ltd [ASX:BHP] and Rio Tinto Ltd [ASX:RIO] flagged recently for their iron ore operations — the market knows this is favourable for commodity prices, and will price it in.

Commodities are cheap too. The Bloomberg Commodity Index is down more than 60% since 2008. It’s actually at the same level it was in 1991.

It’s no stretch of the imagination for fund managers to bypass overvalued bonds — highly vulnerable to inflation — and even stocks to go bargain hunting here.

What’s more, commodities are ‘hard assets’, and can protect against inflation.

It might also be part of what brings the US stock market undone eventually…

When one company’s gain turns into another’s loss

Low commodity prices translate into higher profits because they’re mostly input costs for businesses.

Rising prices can therefore prove problematic when things start going the other way.

Here’s an example:

Apple is one of the largest end users for cobalt. If cobalt keeps going up in price — and it’s already booming — Apple either has to absorb the rising cost or pass it on to buyers.

Apple phones are already priced at a premium and struggle for business in China — the major growth market at the moment. In this instance, you would think Apple would absorb the cost, reducing the profitability of each phone sold.

As another example, rising crude oil makes gasoline more expensive for American motorists, reducing discretionary spending power in turn.

Sales of ‘pickup’ trucks and SUVs are booming in the US right now. These aren’t fuel-efficient vehicles.

But Americans are probably getting used to low fuel prices and falling for the same trap as they did before oil spiked in the lead up to 2008 when oil went close to $150 a barrel.

They’re assuming gasoline will stay cheap. The history of oil says it won’t.

Low prices undercut investment. Eventually demand absorbs the available supply and higher prices signals that more supply needs to be brought to market.

So heed the wisdom of Jamie Dimon: The risk to the economy is inflation.

In my view, there’s a strong likelihood of oil going higher from here.

That makes the market’s uncertainty about growth a good buying opportunity.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia