Today’s Daily Reckoning strays from market news to bring your attention to a disturbing development.

We’re simply calling it the ‘Trump Conspiracy’.

The Trump Conspiracy, we assure you, is not the outcome of vivid imaginations. It is so unsettling, in fact, that it goes against everything you’ve been conditioned to believe. You may find our theory hard to swallow. All we ask is that you keep an open mind.

Before we lift the lid on this conspiracy, a question:

A person on the street walks up to you. They tell you Donald Trump is a Russian agent working to bring down the US economy. How do you respond?

You might raise an eyebrow. That would be our reaction too.

Now consider this question:

You turn on the TV. Your local news comes on. The anchor informs the public that Donald Trump is a Russian agent working to bring down the US economy. How would you respond now?

You might find this seemingly black and white issue becoming much greyer.

It explains why the baseless idea of Trump colluding with Putin became a ‘credible’ theory in the lead up to Trump’s inauguration.

Yet we see this problem with clear eyes.

Authority figures in society — and they come no bigger than the media — wield incredible power in legitimising what might otherwise be eccentric nonsense.

To be sure, we don’t believe Trump is a Russian lackey. Our conspiracy theory goes far beyond that. But we are mindful that the media played a significant role in perpetuating this idea. It wasn’t misinformed reporting. It was deliberate deception.

We’ll explain why shortly. But first…

You’ll likely recall that Russia was on the receiving end of stinging criticism from the outgoing Obama administration.

Then along came Trump.

Overnight, not only were Trump and Putin supposed ‘besties’, they were conspiring to rig the US election too.

For the media, the hacking scandal was important. It planted a seed in the public consciousness. It both tainted Trump’s legitimacy as president in the public eye, and set the stage for what came next.

Not surprisingly, the US targeting sights switched from Russia to China. Trump accused the Chinese of manipulating their currency. He spoke at length of how the US-China trade only benefitted Beijing. And just today, Trump’s chief strategist, Steve Bannon, said ‘We’re going to war in the South China Sea…no doubt.’

The media assures us the Trump administration’s aggressive anti-China rhetoric is Trump’s own handiwork. We disagree.

As erratic as US foreign policy may seem, we’re not naïve enough to believe that Trump has any real say in shaping it. Trump, like every US president since Kennedy, is a water boy; he’s no coach.

The conspiracy starts with the media

The media holds a very special place in the establishment elite’s toolkit. Its job is simple. Bombard the public into accepting the pursuit of elite-driven agendas. In the pursuit of this aim, any and all means are acceptable. Deception, truth, fake news… ‘Confuse and Mislead’ is the name of the game.

You may have heard the adage ‘The media doesn’t tell you what to think, but it shapes what you think about’ before.

But consider the possibility that the media also foreshadows events long in advance. Not in a Nostradamus, tarot-card reading type of way. But by laying the groundwork for shifts in societal beliefs and expectations.

In other words, the media doesn’t respond to events in real time. It cajoles the public into accepting future events as outcomes of inevitability. That’s in contrast to what these events actually are: carefully-planned, elite-driven agendas.

‘Russian agent Trump’ wasn’t a case of ignorant reporting by a mainstream media that’s lost touch with reality. It had a simple purpose. It was part of an ongoing campaign of conditioning. One aimed at influencing the public into accepting the narrative that Trump is the cause of what is to come.

On cue, we received more evidence this week that the Trump Conspiracy is no mere theory, but deeply rooted in fact.

Trump’s decision to ban admission of refugees from seven Middle Eastern and African nations to the US resulted in widespread censure. Large public protests and international scorn, aided by an angry media, added to criticisms of Trump’s policies.

And what about Malcolm Turnbull’s ill-fated phone call with Donald Trump this week?

It is further evidence of a president gone rogue, they say. Trump is the reincarnation of Hitler, they scream. An isolationist, xenophobic president leading the world on a path to war.

But the Trump Conspiracy tells us an altogether different story.

The elites got Trump into power. They sanctioned the isolationist, anti-trade position Trump has adopted.

The elites, using the media, have popularised the rise of nationalism. They’ve opened the doors to the surging wave of right-wing politics swamping Europe. In an era of mass migration and economic turmoil, it’s been an easy sell.

Naturally, the systemic lowering of living standards across the world is not to blame. No, it is immigrants and free trade that is the scourge. Or so they tell us.

The elites want you to believe that, like Brexit, President Trump is the outcome of an undercurrent of discontent. In reality, these events are acts of deliberate global disintegration.

Why would elites want disintegration when it runs counter to everything they strive for? To pave the way for further integration. From chaos, comes order.

It is important to understand that the elites are not losing ground to anti-establishment movements. They merely use the media to make the public believe their influence is waning. Narratives in which change arises naturally make for far more believable stories. Manufactured change, by contrast, is open to revolt. The masses must believe these things are happening with the puppet master pulling the strings.

Despite being a major influence in Trump winning the presidency, the media’s role over the next four to eight years will be simple. In no uncertain terms, they will hoodwink the public into believing the global phenomenon of isolationism, rising nationalism and trade wars, championed by Trump, is to blame for the mother of all economic crashes that will play out.

To be sure, they are already succeeding. The public has bought the Trump deception hook, line and sinker. Once all the pieces are in position, the elite will make their final move.

You’ve seen this economic crash foreshadowed every year, year after year, for nigh on a decade. But it was only ever going to play out once the scapegoats were in place. Trump is one. Brexit, and surging nationalism in Europe, is another.

Understand that change never takes place in times of peace and order. And the elites have never let a crisis go to waste in bringing about more global integration. This won’t be any different. Whether a major conflict accompanies this looming economic crisis, we can’t say.

Yet, as in the aftermath of the Second World War, the response will be predictable. ‘We must never let this happen again. More open borders. More free trade. And more integration. This is the only way of avoiding a repeat of our mistakes.’

From chaos, comes order.

The Trump Conspiracy is simple enough to understand. Accepting it as a possibility may require renouncing everything you hold to be true. But, if you do, present-day events will make a great deal more sense.

We can’t say more than that here. If you wish to understand how this plan may unfold, don’t waste another moment. Your family’s livelihood is at stake. Go here.

Until next week,

Mat Spasic,

For The Daily Reckoning