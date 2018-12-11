The US Fed’s hidden rate hike (and its effect on us)

Until next time, Nick Hubble,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia

I. This Trend in Foreign Holdings of US Treasury Notes Is Ominous

When critics point to Japan’s debt-to-GDP ratio of over 200%, Japan’s defenders are quick to say that most of the Japanese debt is owned by the Japanese themselves.

Usually in insurance companies, banks, pension plans and personal portfolios, not to mention the Bank of Japan.

There’s truth in this. Japan has a highly homogenous culture.

The Japanese are all in the same lifeboat, rowing in the same direction.

As long as no one rocks the boat, the debts can keep piling up.

That’s not true for the US.

In the US Treasury market, foreign ownership has remained constant as a dollar amount, but has dropped as a percentage as the market itself has grown.

As this article reports, foreign ownership of US Treasuries has dropped from almost 50% to just over 40% in the past six years.

Foreign participation in Treasury note auctions has also dropped, leaving the US Treasury to rely more on buying by US banks than end-user demand.

These trends are made worse by the fact that overall Treasury note issuance is expanding in line with higher US deficits, and Fed-buying has moved in reverse as part of the Fed’s ‘quantitative tightening’ program, which involves burning money instead of printing it.

Treasuries will always find a buyer — the Fed can force US banks to buy them if necessary.

But if these ‘hands-off’ policies of foreign buyers continue, interest rates will rise and liquidity will dry up.

This opens the door for slower economic growth and possible flash crashes in the Treasury market.

Conditions could get even worse if China uses the Treasury market as a weapon in the ongoing currency and trade wars.

The Treasury may end up as its own worst enemy for failure to get deficits under control.

II. As Usual, the Fed Doesn’t Know What It’s Doing. Here’s Why…

Over the past five years, we’ve pointed to many examples of the US Federal Reserve’s lack of knowledge as to how the US economy actually works:

The Fed has never accurately predicted a recession. The Fed has never seen a financial panic in advance. Fed growth forecasts are incorrect by orders of magnitude year after year. The Fed missed the chance to raise rates in 2010 and is now raising rates into weakness in 2018.

The list goes on (back to 1913, in fact).

Yet, the Fed’s latest blunder may be the most dangerous of all.

The Fed printed $3.7 trillion of new money from 2008-2014 under the banner of ‘quantitative easing’, or QE.

There is no evidence that this ocean of new money did anything to increase growth.

In fact, the 2009-2018 recovery has been the weakest recovery in US history, despite a few good quarters here and there.

Now the Fed is trying to ‘normalise’ interest rates and its balance sheet with rate hikes and ‘quantitative tightening’ (QT) — not rolling over maturing positions in US Treasuries.

The first process is transparent.

The Fed has raised rates from 0% to 2.25% in the past three years and is ready to raise rates again on 19 December.

But, behind the curtain, the Fed is also reducing the base money supply with QT to get its balance sheet down from $4 trillion to $2.5 trillion by the end of 2020.

As this article shows, the impact of QT is roughly equivalent to another 1% per year of rate hikes.

This means that the combination of nominal rate hikes and QT is equal to 2% of rate hikes per year off an extremely low base.

The Fed is tightening more than it realises and will probably cause a recession or worse by the time it realises its mistake.

If this happens, the Fed will cut rates back to zero. But it won’t be enough.

Then, it’ll have to abandon QT and go back to QE4.

The more things change, the more they stay the same.

Look out for Part 2 on Thursday…