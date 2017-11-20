The War for Cash

You’ve read about the War on Cash here the Daily Reckoning for years now. The idea has sprouted all sorts of variations and books around the world. Today I’ll show you why it’s a false lead.

I think the world is in for a War for Cash, not a War on Cash. We’ll see a cash grab, not the abolition of paper money. It’ll be a mad rush for cold hard currency – the physical kind.

In the age of digitalisation, electronic payments using only someone’s phone number, and cryptocurrencies, this sounds a little odd. The thing is, we live in a real, tangible world. For now, anyway. And that means there’s a gap between your life and the digital payments system. One that can widen into a chasm without any warning. Except the one you’re reading now.

Many years ago, I moved to Melbourne for my first real job. (Flying trapeze gigs are more of a hobby.) To secure a flat, I had to come up with a bank cheque to pay the deposit. But my bank refused to give me one because my bank account was with their stockbroker division. The stockbroker account had all the benefits of a bank account for free and with higher interest. All the benefits except allowing bank cheques, that is.

If it hadn’t been for a large wad of cash from an unexpected source, whom many of you know as a former editor of The Daily Reckoning, I would’ve missed out on the flat. Cash saved me when the digital banking system failed me.

Then came the great Australian bank failures. You might remember them. One after the other over a course of months, Australian banks had tech glitches that led to their ATM cash machines going down. People couldn’t get money for a few hours each time. It caused quite a mess, especially for elderly people without updated payment cards.

This happened in a country that’s very advanced when it comes to digital banking. And that was precisely the problem. Our overreliance on digital payment systems working.

Speaking of which, in India, the turmoil caused by going cashless was all over the newspapers. Vox summarised the mess:

“One study, from the All India Manufacturers’ Organization, found that micro and small-scale industries showed a whopping 35 percent job loss and a 50 percent decline in revenue in just the first 34 days since the policy went into effect, and that those numbers are likely to continue to increase in coming months. Earlier this month, the International Monetary Fund said that Modi’s policy had caused India to lose its title as the world’s fastest-growing economy, after shaving a percentage point off its projection for India’s growth in 2016. Many of India’s small businesses that handle all their transactions in cash have facing crippling blows to their business.”

The New York Times looked into the personal effect this had on lives:

“Many of them, even children, are forced to go without fruit, vegetables and milk — now unaffordable luxuries. Most had not paid apartment rents and their children’s school fees in the months since the cash ban. Many had sent their families back to their villages, and were ready to give up and follow if things did not turn around soon. Sending cash to the elderly parents they had long supported is now out of the question.”

But it’s not just India that experienced cash related turmoil en masse. Reuters reported on how the Federal Reserve shipped huge amounts of cash from its New York depot to Puerto Rico after Hurricane Maria. The banking system there was completely down. Bloomberg claims the Fed even sent a planeload of cash with an “undisclosed amount”.

Tourists were particularly unprepared for the cash crunch, explained Reuters: “I‘m out of options,” said Brandon Alexander Jones, a vacationer from London who on Tuesday was down to $85, with no way to get more cash, and no way to reach a friend on the island due to crippled cellular service.”

Imagine if the hurricane had happened in a city where people hold barely any money in cash. Many young people don’t carry a wallet anymore. Just a bank card in their phone case.

Then there was the Greek bank holiday and the empty ATMs during the European sovereign debt crisis. Greek students told me stories about how their families dealt with the lack of cash in the economy. Let’s just say that your surname means more than the size of your bank account when you can’t get at the money.

Being unable to pay because of a lack of cash, even though you have plenty of money, is a bizarre nightmare. But it’s not rare. One natural disaster will do it.

These examples show how, when it comes down to it, the digital payment infrastructure is designed to be a more convenient way to business, not a reliable one. When things go wrong, cash is literally flown to trouble spots by the planeload. Cash is still king.

Why? In the end, physical cash is the most basic asset around. Digital money can be moved and stored far more conveniently, but it needs infrastructure to work. Cash needs just you and the seller, nothing else.

Cash in world of financial fragility

The power of a cash drain is also exposed by what it can do to banks. Bank runs remain a real thing, even if banks are entirely digital. The first recommendation Catalan separatists urged their supporters to do was withdraw cash from Spanish banks to apply pressure to the government.

For financial infrastructure to function, an alarming amount of things must run smoothly. Power, bank systems, payment systems, communications systems, financial markets, governments and more. In a crisis, rolling failures in these are likely. Not to mention government mandated shutdowns.

Convenience and cost are huge gains from digitisation. But what are the costs? Robustness? Surveillance? A false sense of confidence?

These days, a simple computer virus could trigger total economic chaos. It might shut down the power grid. Or communications. Or just payment infrastructure. How long could you survive with the actual cash in your wallet?

What’s clear is that, in any crisis, there’s a war for cash. Being amongst those who are cashed up in these situations can be an extraordinary benefit. A widespread shortage of money means prices tumble. The ability of money to make exchange possible makes it immensely valuable during these times.

So what should you do? Well, it’s obvious. Own some cash. Then, sit back and watch.

Wait for a major power outage or natural disaster.

If one happens in India, the entire economy will freeze up. People will starve in the midst of food because they cannot transact for it. Suddenly, having a ready supply of cash will become a national security issue.