Transurban [ASX:TCL] Hosts Investor Presentation and Declares Upgrade

Transurban has declared that there will be a 58-cent distribution given, an increase of 41.5% year-on-year, thanks to better-than-expected momentum in traffic and funding packages.

Today, the road operating company, controller of urban toll developments and road networks across Australia, Canada, and the US, Transurban Group [ASX:TCL] hosted an investor presentation updating shareholders on strategies for driving long-term growth and value creation, while also describing projects and market insights.

The group also released, via a separate announcement, that it will be upping its distribution guidance to 58 cents on improved traffic reports, a 41.5% increase year-on-year.

TCL was moving up around 1% hours after the investor presentation was released, upping the group’s share price in the year so far to more than 16%, a gain of 5.5% over the last 12 months.

This morning, TCL was trading for around $15.14 a share:

Source: TradingView

Transurban ups distribution 58 cents a share

Roads and tolls development group Transurban updated its shareholders on a change in distribution, revealing it will be upping its distribution guidance to 58 cents per share for FY23.

The toll road systems operator said that the healthy share distribution will be given out in representation of a 41.5% increase from a year ago.

Reasons for the upgrade were due to better traffic momentum and higher-than-expected results for its funding packages more recently.

Transurban also said that the better-than-expected outcomes in financing costs more than offset higher investment in strategic development, again giving the company a balance sheet enrichment.

TCL explained that the underlying performance was supported by some positive elements in macro fundamentals, acceleration in net migration, fixed inflation benefits, and normalised cost growth, which followed a period volume uplift and investment in the business.

The group noted that the distribution guidance will be including 2–3 stapled security of capital releases.

Source: TCL

Transurban’s investor presentation

The group also sought to describe its move towards progressing strategies for driving long-term growth, value creation, and pipeline of projects, and touched on market insights transpiring across its business segments.

In Melbourne, 99% of tunnelling and portal excavation works are not complete, with 70% of the Footscray elevated dock deck finished.

In Sydney, Transurban said projects currently under construction are expected to lead to traffic uplift on the WestConnex, and once completed, the group will expect a positive impact on FY27 revenue.

The same was said of the company’s M5 West and M7-M12 projects.

Transurban expressed it is well positioned for the current trend of inflation and interest rate environment, with the benefit of short-term higher inflation compounding on its toll road assets and further supported by supply chain pressures continuing to ease.

Governments have been steadfast on increasing focus on investments in road and rail projects, and Transurban believes it’s in the best position and market to capitalise on these conditions and opportunities.

Source: TCL

Jim Rickards’ Sold Out book offer ­— grab your copy now

Supermarket shelves are bare, with glaring random gaps in place of once readily available items.

Banks are permanently closing more and more branches across towns and suburbs.

Used car prices are rising, and sourcing new ones for speedy delivery is getting harder by the day.

Prices in general are skyrocketing while packaging is shrinking.

Is it all just inflation, COVID ramifications and market volatility, or is there more to the story?

Thing is, these are just some of the seemingly unrelated signs pointing to something bigger.

Mere ‘inconveniences’ are just the start.

Geopolitical expert Jim Rickards has been making very apt, on-point predictions for decades.

And now he’s predicting ensuing financial chaos. Yes, more so than there is right now.

He explains it all, offering a unique perspective that should not be ignored, in his book, SOLD OUT: How Broken Supply Chains, Surging Inflation, and Political Instability Will Sink the Global Economy.

You can grab a free copy when you sign up for The Daily Reckoning Australia, also free, right here.

Regards,

Mahlia Stewart

For The Daily Reckoning Australia