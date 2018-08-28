Trucker’s Nightmare… Coming to You

Summer just keeps getting hotter for Americans.

US stocks have now punched clearly and decisively into all-time new highs.

This is all despite the Italian bond market ructions last quarter, Turkey’s ‘collapse’ and emerging markets selling off.

Oil is catching a bid again, too. Brent crude is back at US$76.

This is notable because some of the news for this market is gloomy. Gasoline use in the United States – the largest market in the world – is down on previous years.

This is supposed to be the ‘high season’ for summer driving.

Across the pond in the UK, auto suppliers are laying off staff because sales of diesel vehicles are declining rapidly.

Something doesn’t add up here.

Or does it?

Answers below.

We can probably pin it on the booming market for logistics, travel and trade.

Trucks, jetliners and cargo plans all use fuel known as ‘middle distillates’.

US truckers are in so much demand that there’s a shortage of drivers and a huge back order for new vehicles for delivery.

But US rig operators are bleeding from high diesel prices. Their only saving grace is that at least the US dollar is strong.

Brazilian truckers aren’t so fortunate. They get the high diesel prices and have to pay for it in a weakening currency.

They’ve been striking this year to get the Brazilian government to do something about it.

Unfortunately, politicians aren’t much use in bringing crude oil to market and getting it refined.

That means the world has to put up with high prices. It may even get worse – a lot worse – before it gets better.

After all, the high oil price is happening while both the eurozone and China have slowed down in the last six months.

Where does the oil price go if they begin to heat up again?

Oil could conceivably go over US$100 sometime next year.

Take that with a grain of salt. The oil market is notoriously volatile. And there are so many variables that a potential price forecast one day, looks foolish the next.

But it bears thinking about.

Because the longer oil prices stress companies and consumers, the more incentive there is to develop an alternative.

I’m talking about electric cars and trucks.

There are already quite a few prodigious forecasts for the adoption of these on current trends.

Most assume that oil prices – and hence fuel prices – stay relatively constant.

This feeds into the cost comparisons of running an electric car versus a conventional one.

We know the battery is a major cost component of an electric car.

Engineers are working feverishly to cut these costs. And they are succeeding faster than many people thought even four years ago. (I’ll have a brand new opportunity report on this very idea soon by the way – watch out for it.) In the meantime, oil prices have been rising since 2016.

For the moment, a regular internal combustion engine still wins on cost, and doesn’t come with range anxiety.

However, that’s with oil at US$76 a barrel.

Again, what happens if oil goes to US$150?

It’s not so crazy to suggest. It almost hit that price in 2008.

And even in early 2014 it was over US$100.

It could conceivably hit US$200 in the next few years.

Nobody cares about oil – but YOU should

I’m not scaremongering. But look at some of the dynamics at play.

Venezuela used to produce 2 million barrels of oil a day. It’s now producing less than 1.5 million barrels, and could conceivably go to zero.

The hyperinflation and collapse happening there is historic. Brazil is sending troops to the border to contain the thousands of people trying to escape.

In November we have US sanctions on Iran coming into play. Few international companies will risk sourcing crude, lest they get hit with US financial sanctions themselves.

This is a highly sensitive issue.

Then we also have the reluctance of the major oil companies to spend the big dollars to fund offshore projects.

One of South Korea’s major shipbuilders, Hyundai Heavy, wants to lay off 2,000 workers from its offshore energy division. The orders dried up in 2014 when oil collapsed and haven’t come back.

Oil is not a ‘story’, as far as the wider public is concerned.

I was chatting to an old colleague the other day, trying to explain some of the dynamics at work here.

He said most people think fossil fuels are on the way out, and probably don’t care.

Indeed, both these things are true.

But world consumption of oil will go over 100 million barrels a day next year.

The transition to the green energy future will not necessarily be smooth, either.

Just remember, the higher oil goes, the more incentive there is to switch away from it.

More soon.