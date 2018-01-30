How Trump Could Trigger Gold’s Next Bull Run on 21st March

You may have noticed I hijacked the Daily Reckoning all last week. Well, today we return to our usual roster of contributors.

It’s been over a week since Jim graced these pages. Well that ends now. And in good time too.

As you’ll see below he’s gotten wind of a manoeuvre President Trump is making that’s sure to backfire.

If Jim’s right, it could trigger a renewed flood of capital into gold and gold related assets.

I may not be a gold bug like Jim (I’m not interested in gold for gold’s sake). But I do monitor and invest in exciting and burgeoning trends.

What you’ll find from Jim below is a fascinating insight from the walls of Washington.

Gold’s been quietly gaining over the last two months.

Hardly anyone has noticed though. As Jim explains below, that could change swiftly and abruptly come 21 March…

Why Trumps’ US tax stimulus will be great for gold

By Jim Rickards

Bill Dudley may be on his way out as president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York, but he has a few parting shots before he goes.

Dudley gave a speech recently, in which he said that tax cuts in the new Trump tax law might give a short-term boost to growth, but that the boost would be small and the longer-term impact could be a drag on growth.

Dudley based this conclusion on the huge deficits likely to result from the tax cut, and the drag on growth produced by those deficits.

Conventional thinking is that tax cuts will stimulate the economy.

The view is that the additional growth resulting from the stimulus will generate added tax revenue, which will make up for the lost revenue from the tax cuts themselves.

This result is the so-called ‘Laffer curve’ effect…

The problem is that empirical support for the theoretical Laffer curve is weak.

The Laffer curve is especially likely to fail under present conditions, as we are already in the ninth year of an expansion, and the US debt-to-GDP ratio already exceeds 105%.

In those conditions, added deficits resulting from a tax cut are more likely to slow growth or even produce a recession than they are to support growth.

In short, the tax cut may produce a sugar high in 2018, but is likely to be a major drag on growth in 2019 and beyond.

The tax cut will also push the US debt-to-GDP ratio closer to 110%, at which point a crisis in confidence in the US dollar could result.

Dudley’s Fed is adding to the problems by raising rates at exactly the wrong time. But Dudley is probably spot on in terms of his critique of the tax bill.

As 2018 stretches into 2019, these effects will become more prominent, growth will slow, stocks will retreat, and US citizens will be left with an even higher pile of unpayable debt.

Where does the Fed fit into all this?

With the Federal Reserve’s last rate hike on 13 December behind us, and no important FOMC (Federal Open Market Committee) meetings scheduled until 20-21 March, the Fed has faded from the headlines.

Jerome Powell takes the Fed helm from Janet Yellen on 5 February, 2018, yet even that is old news, or even no news. Powell will follow Yellen’s lead very closely, so don’t expect any changes in the Fed’s policy approach.

My basic Fed model is unchanged. The Fed will hike rates every March, June, September and December by 0.25% each time, until rates hit a level of 3.25% in late 2019.

The only exceptions will be ‘pauses’ in the event of stock market disruption, strong disinflation or job losses.

The Fed has recently added a slight bias in favour of rate hikes to gently deflate possible bubbles in asset prices, especially stocks. That bias will offset disinflationary concerns somewhat. For now, another 0.25% rate hike in March seems baked into the pie.

But just because the FOMC is not making headlines at the moment does not mean there are no significant developments at the Fed. A lot is happening on the personnel side, which will ultimately affect policy.

There are currently only four sitting Fed governors on a board of seven seats. Those four are Janet Yellen, Jay Powell, Lael Brainard and Randal Quarles. That leaves three vacancies, and the number of vacancies will go up to four once Yellen leaves in just over a week.

Trump has nominated Marvin Goodfriend to fill one of those vacancies, and is reportedly ready to announce a nominee for vice chairman to replace Stanley Fischer, who resigned last October.

The Goodfriend confirmation is moving slowly in the Senate, and the confirmation process for a new vice chair can’t begin until a nomination is announced.

Trump needs 50 Senate votes to confirm any nominee (if Vice President Mike Pence breaks a 50-50 tie vote).

The Republicans have 51 Senate seats for the time being, so the Democrats cannot block any Trump nominees unless two or more Republicans defect. That seems unlikely.

Even with no political obstacles, the White House seems to be in no hurry to fill the vacancies.

Trump has Powell (as chair), Goodfriend and Quarles (vice chair for regulation) already confirmed or pending confirmation. Brainard is staying around for now; she will be the lone Democrat.

With three vacancies, this gives the Republicans a 3-1 voting advantage beginning on 3 February, when Yellen leaves and Powell takes over. So those vacancies may hang out there for a while without diluting Trump’s de facto takeover of the Fed.

The next food fight begins

The next Fed food fight is over the new president of the Federal Reserve Bank of New York to replace Bill Dudley, who leaves soon.

The New York Fed president is not a Fed governor, but rather a permanent member of the FOMC. Dudley’s replacement is up to the New York Fed Board and is really an ‘insider’ fight that never goes to the Congress.

While the wrangling for Fed governors and a new NY Fed president goes on behind the scenes, the Trump Fed still has to consider its future interest rate policy. This is where things get interesting for gold.

The next critical date is 21 March, 2018. That’s the final day of the first important FOMC meeting with Powell in charge. The meeting is technically 20-21 March, but the policy announcement and press conference — Powell’s first — happen at 2:00pm Eastern Time on 21 March.

There are two possible outcomes at that meeting, both bullish for gold.

If the Fed does not raise rates (due to strong disinflation or disorderly stock markets), gold will soar. The expectation now is that the Fed will raise rates. If it does not, that decision represents ‘ease’ relative to expectations. That ease will weaken the dollar and give a huge boost to gold.

If the Fed does raise rates, that decision meets market expectations and is more of the same.

However, that rate hike — combined with ongoing Fed balance sheet reductions — will unexpectedly slow the economy and move the Fed one step closer to the easing scenario, described above.

It’s a ‘pay me now or pay me later’ scenario

An actual decision not to raise rates boosts gold. A decision to raise rates gives disinflation another tailwind and makes subsequent ease inevitable.

Either way, gold is looking down the road and saying, ‘Ease is good now, but tightening makes future ease inevitable, so that’s good, too.’

We’ve already seen this process play out once. On 13 December, 2017, the Fed raised rates despite weak inflation data.

Gold read this move correctly, seeing that it was a mistake to raise rates, and that ease is coming sooner as a result.

Following the Fed’s decision, gold prices rallied strongly the last two weeks of December, and finished the year over $1,300, where they remain today.

It’s not that Trump is personally resetting the price of gold — it’s that Trump policies and appointments are causing the market to reset the price on its own, based on a correct reading of the Fed tea leaves.

These dynamics will come to a crescendo on 21 March.

My expectation now is that the Trump-dominated Fed will raise rates in March, leading gold to rally based on a policy mistake. But if the Fed does not raise rates, gold will soar on the perception of ease.

Either way, the gold market is set to go higher courtesy of a Trump-controlled Fed. There are a number of ways to take advantage in Australia. Learn the best of them here .

Regards,

Jim Rickards,

for The Daily Reckoning Australia