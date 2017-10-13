Two Spots to Rev Up Your Portfolio

Cryptocurrencies are becoming more mainstream by the day. News just in says that you can get exposure to ether via the Nasdaq Stockholm exchange.

It’s via what’s called an exchange traded note (ETN) — similar to an exchange traded fund, except you only get exposure to one asset.

Here’s the deal: As more and more of these proliferate, it’s going to be easier for money to flow into the crypto market. That’s important for this bull market to keep going.

The time to get going on this is now…

An ‘inevitable’ development

coming to crypto

There’s no doubt there’s a pain point getting set up to trade crypto. We’re all busy. The day you can log into your regular CommSec account and get exposure to bitcoin, for example, will make it all much easier.

But the more mainstream it becomes, the less potential for gain. That’s why I think you have to be building a position now. You can get started right now using this, if you like.

Because the mainstream is the way all this is heading. The finance industry is like everyone one: It creates products that people want to buy.

There’s high interest in cryptocurrencies at the moment, so the supporting infrastructure will come. It’s sure come a long way since I first tried to buy bitcoin back in 2013.

All this is bigger than the potential for profit though…

I was reading a book about Ethereum last night, and the writer made a very good and very important point.

He said the blockchain — the technology behind cryptocurrencies — is going to be to finance what the internet was to music and books.

It’s going to upend how banks and insurance companies operate (law and contracts too).

Whether the banks can hang on to their current market power is interesting. There’s potential for this tech to radically cut their backend costs.

But that’s only good if they can hang on to their central role in the payment system.

Banks are more financial intermediaries, of course. Their lending role within the economy is also of extreme importance. When we see cryptocurrencies lend against real estate, that will be something to behold.

My prediction is for real estate developers and speculators, some genuine and some crooks, to eventually start raising money in the crypto market with the promise of real estate riches.

Think about it. I consider that as inevitable as anything in human affairs can be. Watch this space.

Is diversification a disaster

waiting to happen?

For now, there’s another angle that springs from the growing crypto trend. Wide diversification as a strategy looks like a looming disaster to me.

Diversification can’t protect you if the entire banking industry gets upended.

Right now, you can kind of weather CBA’s latest scandals and antics by holding the other three (ANZ, WBC, NAB), which are ticking over well enough. But consider that the big four banks make up something like 35% of the ASX 200.

In fact, the Australian share market is so heavy in finance, insurance and real estate stocks, it’s much more vulnerable to widespread disruption than other indexes.

That suggests concentrating your holdings in a narrower way — within reason of course.

And sometimes I wonder why people bother with large cap stocks at all in Australia. It’s so easy to get exposure to the best businesses in the US now.

I mean, compare a company liked Nvidia [NASDAQ:NVDA], which is setting the benchmark for the future of artificial intelligence (read: global economy), with Australian companies like Telstra.

The difference in outlook and potential for growth is so wide that it’s laughable you’d hold the latter over the former.

The small- and mid-cap end of the market here in Australia is much more compelling if you want to be in Australian stocks.

Now, the compliance people of the world will tell you these are ‘riskier’ because of their often-limited history and uncertain cashflows.

But I’d rather hold these stocks than most larger Australian ones. They at least can really fire in terms of capital growth. The ASX 200 has been stuck in a range between 5800 and 5600 points for five months. It’s done nothing.

That’s an eternity in the market. Let’s look at some examples — admittedly cherry-picking a bit here — of where your money might have been served elsewhere.

Nvidia, for example, was US$106 on 1 May. It’s US$190 now.

Explorer New Century Resources Limited [ASX:NCZ] was 16 Australian cents on 2 May. It closed at AU$1.49 yesterday.

Bitcoin was US$1,402 on 1 May. It’s around US$4,828 now.

All I’m trying to point out here is that huddling in the ASX 200 is most likely not going to make you much money. It may not even be particularly ‘safe’ anymore.

It’s time to start exploring areas that can give your portfolio a rev up.

For me, that’s small caps and cryptos.

As for Telstra, leave that for someone else.

Best wishes,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia