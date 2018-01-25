Unlocking Blockchain’s Massive Profit Potential

‘There seems to be an unwritten rule on Wall Street: If you don’t understand it, then put your life savings into it.’

So wrote mutual fund legend Peter Lynch in his 1989 book, One Up on Wall Street.

Last October a 20-year-old company in the UK changed its name from ‘On-line Plc’ to ‘On-line Blockchain Plc’.

The addition of that one word quadrupled the share price in a matter of hours.

When it comes to blockchain technology, Lynch’s quip comes to mind. Take the case of LongFin Corp. [NASDAQ:LFIN] — a firm that began trading on the NASDAQ back on 13 December.

In its IPO filing, LongFin laid out its corporate vision:

‘To create a global financial intermediation company combined by law of large numbers, machine learning and artificial intelligence.’

How many more tech-related catchphrases can you squeeze in?

In early 2017, LongFin filed an S-1 document with the US Securities and Exchange Commission. (This is what companies have to do if they want to go public.) Check out this passage from LongFin’s S-1:

‘…we had cash of $75 and a working capital surplus of approximately $5,000, as the company is newly incorporated and does not have an operating history.’

Even my two-year-old daughter has more than $75 in her just-created trust fund.

But it gets better…

Five days after going public, LongFin announced it was buying a company called Ziddu.

Ziddu bills itself as a blockchain-empowered solutions provider that ‘offers a variety of sources, including microfinance lending against collateralized warehouse receipts in the shape of ziddu coins.’

Confusing, I know. But that’s not the point.

The point is contained within this chart, covering LongFin’s six-week existence as a public company.



Source: Bloomberg

It began trading at US$5 on 13 December.

The spike over US$140 was the Ziddu announcement on 16 December….

Trading was halted at $126.

When it resumed less than an hour later, shares were already 50% lower.

Today, LFIN has sunk below $48.

No, that does not make it a bargain.

But it does tell you something…

It tells you we are on the verge of a stock fervour unlike anything we’ve seen since the early dotcom days.

And like the dotcom era, most companies won’t cut it.

But…among them will be the Apples, Googles and Facebooks of phase two of the internet boom.

In other words, find those companies that are truly innovating and using blockchain to revolutionise their business…and you’re looking at an extraordinary opportunity over the coming years.

I call this opportunity ‘the Great Blockchain Switchover’.

To learn more, read my just-released report, right here.

Below, my US colleague, Zach Scheidt, reveals more on blockchain’s massive potential…

Best wishes,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

Unlocking Blockchain’s Massive Profit Potential

I’m not a big fan of ‘investing’ in bitcoin.

The currency is highly speculative and volatile, and at this point it’s unclear whether the currency will actually be worth anything in the long run.

Yes, I know there are many of you who heartily disagree with me.

That’s OK.

Suffice it to say that I’m not opposed to people speculating on bitcoin with extra cash that they don’t need immediately.

But I wouldn’t bet money that you need on bitcoin today.

Blockchain technology, on the other hand, is a very important tool that will change financial transactions forever.

Basically, blockchain is a technology that keeps a set of secure online records, spread across many different computers. This is important because no single location is responsible for the set of records.

You could compare blockchain to a giant Google Doc or spreadsheet, which many different people can access all at once.

When one change is made to the blockchain, everyone has access to that change at the same time.

Since blockchain records are spread across many locations, it’s nearly impossible to hack into the database.

That’s because you would have to simultaneously hack into all of the computers to change the database of records.

As such, blockchain has developed a reputation for being very immune to hacking or false information.

But why would many different computers take part in this grand network?

The creator of blockchain created an incentive, giving a ‘token’ or ‘coin’ to computers on the network that solve complex mathematical puzzles. This has become known as ‘bitcoin mining’, whereby new bitcoins are created.

Since there’s a limited number of bitcoins, investors and traders are willing to exchange them for dollars or other currencies, based on limited supply and market demand.

‘So…how do I make money on this blockchain technology?’

If you’re like me, you find blockchain interesting.

But until it helps me make money, it’s really just an intriguing novelty.

For serious investors, there are two primary ways that make sense for making money from bitcoin.

First, I suggest looking at payment processing companies that are either already using bitcoin or are likely to start processing bitcoin transactions in the future.

A couple of examples include PayPal Holdings, Inc. [NASDAQ:PYPL] and Square, Inc. [NYSE:SQ].

Payment processors that accept bitcoin transactions will be able to collect fees from every transaction processed. That means these companies will profit from bitcoin regardless of which direction the price moves.

That’s important because you want the companies you invest in to generate reliable earnings and not rely on price movements that are very hard to predict.

A second way of profiting from bitcoin is to invest in semiconductor manufacturers.

Semiconductors are used by computers to process blockchain transactions and to mine new bitcoin units.

Demand for these processors has driven chip stocks sharply higher, and I expect this trend to continue in 2018.

Keep in mind, too, that semiconductor stocks are also seeing strong demand from other technology areas, such as artificial intelligence and self-driving cars.

So semi stocks have a number of great reasons to keep moving higher this year, in my opinion.

However, if you want the Australian story about the burgeoning trend in blockchain-related stocks, see Callum’s just-released report right here .

Regards,

Zach Scheidt,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia