The ‘Upside Down’ Comes to Financial Markets

I’ve just finished watching the Netflix show Stranger Things…

It’s about a supernatural dimension of the world cracked open after an experiment goes wrong.

A young group of boys in the US town of Hawkins discover it after one of their friends goes missing.

This plane is similar to the real world that the characters of Stranger Things live in, but darker. And there’s no life, except tendrils and biological litter floating around.

The boys call this strange dimension of the world the ‘Upside Down’.

This expression might be the most useful way to understand why 95% of people who comment on bitcoin miss the point.

Worse, it leads them to warn people off THE most exciting development in the world today.

There’s a technological shift that’s inverting the world as we know it.

We are shifting to an ‘Upside Down’ world, but no one quite realises what it means…

Why bitcoin could go to

$US50,000 — and beyond

I want you to think for a moment about Google and Facebook.

We all know that these businesses make a killing. They just turn the crank and billions pour out.

But this is only possible because of the protocols (the set of rules) laid down previously that allowed computers to talk to each other.

This enabled the ‘network effect’ that underpins their success.

They also largely became ‘walled gardens’ that block out competition and outside development.

The main point is that men and women behind Google and Facebook became billionaires by building applications on top of the previously established internet protocols.

A man called Joel Monegro described this state as distributing value via ‘thin protocols’ and ‘fat applications’.

Except that the world never sits still.

The blockchain — the fundamental technology behind bitcoin — has the potential to upend this dynamic.

Blockchains are creating the opposite: ‘Fat protocols’ and ‘thin applications’.

It means that the value is captured at the bottom in the network, and not on the products and applications built over the top.

Joel Monegro used these images to get across what he means…



Source: USV.com

This might seem strange.

No doubt that by now you’re used to thinking of bitcoin as an actual coin, as if it’s digital gold in some way. And it kind of is. But that misses the bigger point.

More than anything, bitcoin is a network.

For example, bitcoin has developers who upgrade the software.

And because the blockchain underpinning it is open source, and uncontrolled, it’s open to anyone to build applications for it, around it, over it, and next to it.

This can and will create an entire ecosystem of products and services. This development will not stop.

Remember, in 1997 the iPhone was inconceivable. Ten years later, it was reality.

Or think of Apple’s App store. Apple just put the hardware and the rules down, and developers all over the world have flooded it with a dizzying number of things you can use.

And the people who deride bitcoin’s (the actual token BTC) escalating price also miss the point.

Because the more valuable BTC becomes, the more people are drawn to investing, maintaining and upgrading the bitcoin network and the ecosystem around it.

The same is true of any other token and its underpinning blockchain.

Nobody is going to waste time on building great services for a worthless coin/network that nobody users.

A rising token price is the market signalling the strength of the network.

It has nothing to do with a financial bubble ­­— although speculation plays an inevitable part.

This also goes way beyond the normal descriptions of bitcoin as a payment system, or even as an alternative currency, even if it does contain these elements.

For example, ‘smart contracts’ can be created on top of bitcoin’s blockchain. ‘Sidechains’ will be created that perform other useful functions.

Can you see what I’m trying to say?

When you invest in bitcoin, you’re not buying some flimsy token that may or may not have use value, and is ‘backed by nothing’ or a ‘fraud’.

You are investing in the potential future direction of the internet.

All the developers, capital and talent will flow in this direction.

The value and outcome of this will be captured in the bitcoin token.

That’s not to say the bitcoin blockchain is THE future of the internet.

Only that it COULD be.

We can say bitcoin has the early lead as of now, as it’s the longest and most trusted chain.

Instead of obsessing about the price of bitcoin in any one moment, ask yourself: Do you want a stake in this potential future or not?

$US50,000 per coin doesn’t look so crazy when you think of it in these terms.

There’s very good evidence that the financial system as we know it — equity and debt markets — could be completely migrated to a tokenbased system.

We need to stay educated on what’s happening here.

That doesn’t mean they’re won’t be volatility, or no downside risks to bitcoin, or any other coin. There’s plenty of both. But next time you hear bitcoin called a bubble, remember one thing…

We’re in the Upside Down world now, and most people don’t even know it.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia