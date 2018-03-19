US Senate to Greenlight a Credit Boom

We start the week on a bullish note.

Apparently US stocks saw a record inflow of US$43 billion last week, according to data cited in the Financial Times.

That’s more than the amount that ploughed into the market after the election of Donald Trump.

Can the momentum hold?

I believe it can.

One reason has to do with what’s happening around US banks at the moment. The US Senate is very close to rolling back regulations put in place to restrict lending among smaller banks.

These rules originally came into being as part of the reforms put in place following the global financial crisis.

Here’s the story…

The current threshold for ‘tough’ capital and liquidity conditions on US banks begins with any company that has US$50 billion in assets.

That threshold is now going to be raised to US$250 billion. That’s going to take a large compliance burden — in terms of costs — off these banks.

It’s also going to make their ability to extend loans easier. That’s bullish for US credit growth — and hence the US economy.

You don’t have to believe my assessment on that — the market likes what it sees here.

‘Mid-cap’ banks are now trading at a record high as the market prices in the changes.

This is extremely intriguing in light of another shift taking place in the US…

A massive change that could trigger a credit boom

This shift has do with credit scores in the US.

In fact, it’s part of the same basket of regulatory changes noted above.

And it could be big.

Two major firms in the US mortgage market are Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac.

Australia doesn’t have an equivalent institution here. But Fannie and Freddie buy mortgages from US banks and bundle them together via securitisation, selling these bonds to investors.

This has been going on for decades. Fannie and Freddie are huge players in the US real estate market. The Wall Street Journal suggests they are involved in half of US mortgages.

The important thing to note here is that most mortgage applicants in the US are assessed with something called a FICO score.

This is a number from a credit rating agency that, until now, has basically had a monopoly on the market.

Fannie and Freddie only buy loans where the applicant has this specific FICO score.

Obviously, any bank considering applicants has to factor this in to its decisions-making process as to who qualifies for a loan.

Now come the winds of change…

The US Senate is pushing to change this and allow other credit rating agencies to have equivalent status with Fannie and Freddie.

One of those competitive firms says it can help more people get access to mortgages. That’s because it’s prepared to assess people with limited credit history.

Sound familiar?

You can see the implications here. The US home ownership rate is historically still very low. And we have a true real estate man in the White House.

It’s no stretch to imagine the Trump administration making it easier for US consumers to get access to credit — and on the property ladder — with some regulatory tweaking. The majority of people won’t remotely pay the slightest attention to this.

Real estate prices will shift higher as more buyers come into the market. And Trump can start boasting about how higher prices are making middle class Americans wealthier…

Cynical? Maybe. But exceedingly likely.

The hidden stimulus coming to America

Consider the two things we’ve discussed so far:

It’s highly likely that smaller US banks will have more scope to extend credit as the compliance changes make it easier for them to do so.

And then there is the additional sweetener that credit profiling is going to become less strict and allow more dubious buyers into the market.

We also know from last week that the US jobs market is booming. This is creating a strong pool of buyers for the US property market.

The potential for bank credit growth to rise in the US right now is exceedingly important for the direction of the US economy and global stock markets.

We know that the US Federal Reserve is reducing the money supply as it winds down its massive bond portfolio — a legacy of its quantitative easing policy.

This is considered to be monetary ‘tightening’.

However, as I said last year, the Fed is doing this in the full knowledge that, as it withdraws, the commercial banks are expanding.

This is highly likely to expand the money supply in the US and take US stocks to even higher levels than they are now.

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia