US to Back Poland with Guns and Money

The ASX might not be doing much right now but there are some big spending decisions still being made.

The Australian Financial Review reports this morning that AMP Capital has begun constructing its Quay Quarter Tower in Sydney. Cost: $2.7 billion.

If the picture in the paper is anything to go by, it sure will be something to look at when it’s finished in 2021.

But even a skyscraper looks cheap compared to what’s happening in Russia right now.

The world’s biggest gas company — Gazprom — is constructing a pipeline that’s 3,000 kilometres long across Siberia and into China.

The bill here: US$55 billion. It’s due to be finished in December 2019.

As I’ll explain below, Russia has no choice but to pivot to China…



The Truth behind Australia’s Trillion Dollar ‘Debt Bomb’… ...and the Hidden Opportunity You don’t need us to tell you about Australia’s debt. We’re at record levels in this country. Do you stay out of the market and keep your cash on the sidelines? Or do you get

in on the action? You will know exactly what to do by the end of this report… To download this FREE report right now — plus, to take out a subscription to the free e-letter Daily Reckoning Australia — simply enter your email address in the box below and click ‘Sign Me Up for Free’. Privacy Statement We will collect and handle your personal information in accordance with our Privacy Policy. You can cancel your subscription at any time.

Why Poland holds ‘most favoured nation’ status

It’s a tough gig building a Siberian pipeline.

The workers putting it together have to battle temperature swings of 80 degrees Celsius and wild bear attacks, as well as dealing with rivers, swamps and permafrost.

But it’s the overarching geopolitics of it all that makes for fascinating observation.

Russia is trying to diversify its oil and gas revenue away from Europe, which remains heavily influenced by the US.

It makes sense from the numbers alone. China is the world’s biggest energy importer. Russia has the largest natural gas reserves.

It’s a match made in heaven.

But relations between Russia and China haven’t always been friendly. Though that’s changing as a matter of necessity.

Russian strategists will be eyeing their Western flank with more trepidation now than they have before.

Poland has signed a US$4.7 billion contract with US company Raytheon for its Patriot missile defence system.

This follows on from Donald Trump’s visit to Poland in 2017 to sort out a new energy deal for the US. Reuters reported in February that US LNG, crude oil and coal is now contracted for export to Poland.

Not only that, but Poland won’t be renewing a contract it has with Russia’s Gazprom after it expires in 2022.

Naturally, this will further diminish the revenue Russia receives from oil and gas. That’s already hurting as competition and low prices bite.

Poland will continue to hold a ‘favoured nation’ status with the US for the foreseeable future.

As the perfect place for the US to hold a wedge in Europe, expect all sorts of technology transfers, military assistance and dollars to shower Poland.

However, this uncertainty on Russia’s doorstep could be good news for the price of oil, which has more than doubled in the last 18 months. And it could be great news for one particular Aussie oil explorer… Details here.

Good news for Australian investors

The energy renaissance from US shale fields means America can throw its weight around the world with greater abandon than it already did.

Trump doesn’t need any more motivation for swagger, but he’s got abundant oil and gas to juice his hips.

Low-cost energy is a powerful strategic asset for any country.

Australia’s got plenty of gas too — it’s getting it to the east coast market that’s the problem.

Andrew Liveris is an Australian businessman who just retired as executive chairman of US multinational DowDuPont.

He’s quoted in The Australian today suggesting that a transnational pipeline from the North West shelf to the eastern market is a good idea. Indeed.

But it would take politicians with real vision to see the light of day. And, naturally, the financing would need to come from somewhere too.

Potentially it could come from Europe.

Fixed income specialist FIIG Securities is setting up a subsidiary in Malta. This is to sell Aussie corporate bonds to European investors looking for higher yields than they can get domestically.

They say a ‘junk’ bond (the lowest grade) over there carries a yield of 3%.

That’s a pittance relative to the risk. But the European Central Bank has pinned rates so low in Europe for so long that it’s destroyed the pricing of risk.

Opportunity can come from anywhere and at any time. Australia should take this one by the scruff of the neck.

Australia’s corporate debt market is underdeveloped relative to many others, especially in the US.

A US retail investor, for example, can buy US government debt, high-grade bonds and even junk bonds as easily as they can buy shares.

For the most part, that’s not the same for Australians. Which makes genuine diversification harder. Australia’s retirement assets are heavily concentrated in the equity market.

A big, liquid corporate debt market could be a fantastic development for retirees and the entire superannuation industry.

Most corporate bonds issued in Australia come from the banks, which also dominate the share market. Diversification here would be welcome too.

A healthy fixed income sector would make Australia’s financial sector more sophisticated and potentially of greater appeal to foreign institutional investors. It could also underpin strength in the Aussie dollar as more capital finds a home here.

Whether a corporate debt sector can flourish in the years ahead remains to be seen.

As above, it probably needs a politician with some vision to get things going.

Here’s hoping one comes along!

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia