VIDEO: Who Is to Blame for Inflation and Shortages? (Hint: Not Putin)

Quick Summary: Who is to blame for the bout of inflation and shortages we all experienced in 2022? And why is 2023 about to be slammed into ‘full reverse’? Find out in this exclusive video with Jim Rickards…

Married life in Australia got off to a rough start last year. And not just because we had to live with an evil stepmother-in-law for a few months while house hunting.

My wife is Japanese. She’s used to falling prices when she goes grocery shopping. That’s because Japan has been through decades of deflation instead of inflation.

She’s also used to eating the best food in the world.

All this meant that regular shortages of basic goods and an absurd cost of living spike came as quite a shock once we arrived in Australia. You could imagine what she was thinking based on the look on her face in Coles: ‘Australians can’t even get their eggs together!’.

If the news stories in Japan hadn’t been about the same problems, I’m not sure how long we’d have stayed here…

It was also helpful to be able to explain exactly how and why the shortages and inflation were occurring.

Not that the news was any help. Instead, I had a direct line to the guy who could explain everything.

And no, this is not the fault of Putin, COVID, or maniacal central bankers.

So who — or what — is really to blame?

In this video, geopolitical analyst Jim Rickards explains exactly how we got into this mess — and why he believes we’re not getting out of it for another DECADE.

Just click below to watch now:

Jim Rickards’ new book could be his most important yet.

SOLD OUT! depicts a world of high prices, bare shelves, energy shortages, fuel panics, and low growth. But Jim also suggests how you can structure your financial life, investments, and assets to survive and thrive in this new world. To learn more, and find out how you can get a complimentary digital copy of SOLD OUT!, go HERE.

Until next time,


Nickolai Hubble,
Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia

