Volvo: The Next Communist Takeover

All eyes are on China right now for the Communist Party’s 19th Congress. But that’s not all that’s happening up there…

Volvo revealed a hot new electric car model that takes a direct shot at Tesla (no jokes about Volvo drivers please). The car is from a subsidiary brand called Polestar — designed to be a premium electric brand.

You might not know that Volvo committed to only making electric or hybrid vehicles earlier this year, and set the date for the total switch in 2019.

The car will be manufactured in China. The plan is rolling out now.

China’s the place to be if you want to sell electric cars. China has made no secret that it wants to be the leader here.

And it works for China in two ways…

A no-brainer solution for a huge problem

It allows China to build up a domestic car manufacturing base without taking on the established players in their core territory. It’s a new field, and everyone’s a lot closer to each other in the electric space.

By 2025, China wants 70% of cars sold in the domestic market to be Chinese brands.

In the short term, by inviting international brands like Tesla to manufacture in China, it can probably establish the key global supply chain for the whole industry in time.

Volvo has a Chinese parent company. China is already the world leader in producing the batteries the car needs. Not only that, but China’s pollution is so bad that it simply cannot continue as is.

The healthcare costs from China’s skyrocketing cancer rates — let alone simple quality of life — make it a no-brainer to pour every cent it can into solving this.

Petrol cars are a big part of the problem.

This is the way the world is going. You don’t have to take my word for it, either. Last week, oil giant Shell announced it was taking over a company called NewMotion. NewMotion owns one of the largest networks of electric charging stations in Europe.

In fact, this whole theme is getting bigger than cars…

Aircraft manufacturer Boeing recently announced a takeover of its own. It bought an aviation research firm called Aurora Flight Sciences, which specialises in unmanned flight. This follows on from Boeing’s venture capital arm investing in a start-up trying to build a commercial electric plane.

The world sits still for no one. If the aviation gurus of the world can crack some of the big technological problems around the range electric cars planes fly, it could dramatically lower the costs of flying.

Imagine that for a moment — an unmanned plane with an electric motor flying you somewhere.

We Aussies should all get down on our knees and pray that we can fly to the rest of the world quicker than we can now!

But it’s not only that…

New battery boom coming

The growth of renewable energy is going to drive demand for battery storage as well.

Australia might prove a fascinating test case for this ongoing growth. We’ve got plenty of sunny days and stupidly high energy prices, considering the abundance of natural resources we have.

The Australian Financial Review reports this morning that the pace of solar panels being rolled out has doubled in the past year. The cost of energy is driving commercial property landlords to get on with the transition.

This isn’t a theoretical discussion. The growth in electric cars is sending lithium and cobalt stocks on the ASX firing up and away right now.

I don’t expect this to go away anytime soon. The supply of cobalt, for example, is heavily dependent on the Democratic Republic of Congo.

That’s about as reliable as giving a bottle of whiskey and car keys to a teenager.

Even worse, a lot of this production is done using human labour under obscene working conditions.

How long the world will continue to turn a blind eye to this is an open question.

That puts a premium on any cobalt asset that’s located in a reasonably secure country.

Australia fits the bill here

To give you an idea of how much power any cobalt player has right now, check this out. Volkswagen issued a tender for a five-year supply of cobalt at a fixed price last month.

From all accounts, cobalt producers declined to take the deal — even though cobalt prices are already up 80% this year.

That means you should be watching for any stock that has a prospective lease. These types of plays can really skyrocket.

The same is true of lithium stocks.

Or, to put it another way, the opportunities in junior mining stocks are getting bigger, not smaller.

It should be a happy hunting ground for years to come.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia