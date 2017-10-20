Warren Buffett’s Clue for Today’s Market

Today’s Daily Reckoning begins with a tip to preserve your capital. Don’t short stocks going up in price!

If you’re not familiar with shorting, it’s when you hope to profit by a share going down in price.

And your downside is the inverse of what’s ‘normal’.

If the share you’re betting against starts rising, you’re on a losing trade. That’s because you have to buy it back at a price higher than your initial position.

That’s what must be happening to a few fund managers right now — and giving them night sweats or cold shivers, if not both.

Lithium stock Galaxy Resources Ltd [ASX:GXY] currently has 11% of its shares sold short at the moment. It’s just off the top 10 list for the most shorted stocks on the market.

Here’s the catch for those betting against it…

Your ‘downside’ with shorting is over 100%

Galaxy is up 123% since the end of August. Ouch.

I don’t see it going down anytime soon, either.

The demand around lithium is too big, in my view, to take a position against this kind of stock.

Now, there’s always something that could be amiss in the company itself.

Maybe these short sellers are seeing something others are not.

Or maybe they’re just wrong.

For the moment, the market is quite clearly telling those shorting Galaxy that they are wrong, and the outlook for Galaxy is getting better, not worse.

It does not make sense to go against the market on the assumption you’ll be proved right at some point.

Institutional investors may have the resources to hold a losing position for a long time. You and I do not.

We all have limited capital, and need it working for us every market day.

Holding a losing position is also never nice, and chews up your financial — and mental — resources dealing with it.

Your job is to avoid this as much as possible.

The easiest way to do that, if you want to find a short trade, is to look at stocks going down already.

Makes sense, doesn’t it?

Go with the trend as much as possible, unless you have a very clear reason for not doing so.

Still, shorting is not for everyone.

We’re naturally more inclined to go ‘long’ in the market — looking for stocks that go up.

And the same thing applies here…don’t look for stocks going down, look for ones going up!

Stock markets are ‘healthy’ worldwide

The good news is the Aussie market is looking bullish. There are more stocks rising than falling.

That makes our job easier.

The same is true of the US.

This is good news. It shows the market is ‘healthy’ and not being propped up by a few big stocks lifting the indexes higher.

Here’s another couple of points you might like to consider when it comes to the ‘health’ of stock markets around the world.

I keep seeing the Shiller P/E ratio (also called the CAPE, or cyclically adjusted price-to-earnings ratio) trotted out that suggests US stocks are super expensive.

The bears also love to point out that the previous peaks in this ratio were before 1929, 2000 and 2007. These signal big down periods in history.

Here’s the catch: A professor did a study on the predictive power of the CAPE ratio and said it was low.

That’s not all…

Interest rates play a role here. Money can potentially keep flowing into stocks if bond yields stay low.

Magellan supremo Hamish Douglass cites Warren Buffett, no less, to prove the point in today’s Australian.

Apparently, Buffett has said that if the 10-year US Treasury bond yield is only 1% higher in three years’ time, stocks are still ‘cheap’ at today’s prices.

The same isn’t true if it’s raised 3-4%.

So the outlook for US stocks depends a lot on the outlook of interest rates.

And with the wealth pouring out of emerging markets, it’s hard to see demand for prime securities like US Treasuries going into some sort of death spiral anytime soon.

That’s good news for Australia, by the way, because offshore money will be more tempted to come here if yields stay suppressed in markets like the US.

That means our banks can refinance their loans at attractive rates and keep borrowing costs down.

The Reserve Bank likes to BS everybody and pretend that it controls interest rates in Australia. But the banks borrow so much money from wholesale markets that the idea is ludicrous.

If foreign capital pulls out of Australia, interest rates go up — no matter what the RBA’s pretensions are.

I’m always watching for any sign of change in these important trends, too.

So — as of now — US and Aussie stocks are still in the buy zone as far as I’m concerned (if you’re investing for the long term).

That doesn’t mean we can’t have a spook or a dip in the market. But I think the Dow is heading to 30,000 points sooner rather than later.

Regards,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia