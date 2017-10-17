Welcome to the Wild West of Finance

Why financial history is rhyming right now

Bitcoin: bubble or no bubble?

How to profit from cryptos and plenty more…

If you walked into a US bank during the 19th century, the cash in your hand was almost certainly different to the cash in the hand of the man standing next to you.

That’s because each bank issued its own notes.

For most of the 19th century, the US had no central bank, and banks were not federally regulated.

Reputable banks made loans, and kept strong reserves of gold or state bonds on their books to back them.

Not all bankers were honest men. Some issued paper notes far beyond their ability for depositors to redeem them.

These banks, often operating in remote towns, became known as ‘wildcat’ banks.

They often went bust, leaving their issued currency worthless.

Other banks gained a reputation for reliability and safety, and their bank notes traded at par in the marketplace.

We have history rhyming right now.

Cryptocurrencies look to me like the ‘wildcats’ of the 21st century.

Welcome to the Wild West of Finance

There’s no doubt that some cryptos will go down to zero, while others will develop a sturdy reputation and continue to flourish — unless they’re regulated or taxed out of existence.

That’s what happened to US state bank notes in 1864.

No doubt you’ve read about the most prominent cryptocurrency: bitcoin.

However, there’s now over 1,100 cryptocurrencies.

These are all built on ‘blockchain’ technology.

A blockchain is a public ledger of transactions, which are verified by the relevant network. This peer-to-peer network is built on trust, and has the potential to remove ‘trusted middlemen’ roles.

There’s large potential for blockchain technology to disrupt existing ways of doing things in many different industries.

Walmart, for example, is testing it to track the huge volume of deliveries it receives and dispatches.

Six of the world’s biggest banks are now in on the game, creating a new form of digital cash to make payments and settle transactions faster than they can now.

Central banks are also exploring issuing their own digital currencies. The International Monetary Fund is urging them on.

There’s no doubt about it: The ‘blockchain’ is here to stay.

For this reason alone, cryptocurrencies are worth following.

However, the percentage gains on some of the coins are so prodigious that you can’t help but wonder if you should have some exposure to this action.

It’s also seeded talk that cryptos are in a ‘bubble’.

While some individual coins are highly likely to be worthless this time next year, I don’t believe the trend in cryptocurrencies is in a bubble.

Let me show you why…

Crypto bull market to rage on

I don’t think ownership of bitcoin, or cryptos generally, is widespread enough to be a true bubble.

The average owner, in Australia at least, is a white male under 34.

According to a recent survey by Bitcoin.com.au, 70% of bitcoin owners said they hold less than one bitcoin. This is hardly big stakes.

There’s also a constant stream of people disparaging cryptos.

In a true bubble, people can only see blue sky ahead and an easy road to riches.

Bitcoin is a global asset, and therefore can generate global demand. Is such a price rise as we’ve seen really so crazy?

—- Advertisement —

JUST LAUNCHED

Take action before 15th November and you could watch the…

Secret “$20 Bitcoin Blueprint”…

… Turn a Single $20 Note Into

a Massive Fortune

“Bitcoin is going absolutely nuclear…”

— Business Insider

FULL STORY HERE

————

The truth is, for any asset to be in a bubble, practically everyone needs to be invested. And the vast majority of investors are still not invested in cryptos.

This is why I am exploring this exciting sector for the readers of Small Cap Alpha. And I don’t see why you shouldn’t have some exposure to cryptos — as long as you keep the amount you’re speculating with rational.

And you could make serious money in a hot market. These things really move in big percentages.

The secret to making money from cryptos is the same as every other market: Limit your downside, and take a position for the upside.

For example, perhaps a promising new crypto coin is brought to your attention…

You decide to risk some money on it. You could put a 20% stop loss on it. If it goes down, you get your money out. If it goes up, you ride along.

What is wrong with that?

There’s potentially enormous inflows that could still come in to this market.

For example, Coinbase, one the largest exchanges, has over 10 million registered users.

The business was recently valued at over US$1.6 billion in its latest venture capital raising.

Initial coin offerings (ICOs) have also raised more than US$1 billion this year.

It’s certainly a hot topic.

My colleague, Jim Rickards, does a lot of television interviews for major media companies like Bloomberg. He says he’s repeatedly asked about bitcoin, despite showing little enthusiasm for it.

Jim prefers gold (and you see why in more detail here).

Personally, I don’t think we can ignore this trend. I think cryptocurrencies are demonstrably forming a new asset class.

We need to follow what’s happening here — and hey, there’s potential to make some money, too!

It’s rather like when the internet really began to flourish in the 1990s.

As the market develops, there’s a lot of hype, empty business plans, and big risks.

This causes commentators to stay sceptical.

But at the same time, the underlying technology and trend promises big things.

Some of the coins you hear less about are actually very compelling (you can learn about five of them here).

The biggest objection doesn’t stack up

By far the biggest objection to bitcoin, and other cryptocurrencies, is that they are ‘backed by nothing’.

However, the history of money shows whatever we’ve used (gold, silver, seashells, paper, etc.) has always been based on an abstract social power.

Aristotle said it like this: ‘Money exists not by nature, but by law.’

In other words, money is essentially based on an agreement formed between adults. If two people decide to exchange value using bitcoin, the market has spoken. They’re using it as money — regardless of what you and I think, or whether it’s ‘backed’ by anything.

Our current money supply is brought in as bank debt, at interest, when commercial banks make loans.

That’s hardly ideal in the cold light of day, is it?

And yet the world gets along well, considering.

If anything, bitcoin is closer to true money than anything the world has seen since the US greenbacks (debt-free money) of the US Civil War.

Bitcoin is limited in supply, creates no debt, and carries no interest charges. It’s basically impossible for it to be counterfeited, as well.

Bitcoin also has utility to pay for things, or as a way to evade capital controls, such as those in place in China (hence why the exchanges there are rumoured to be under threat).

Practically every early person who’s ever bought one is sitting on a profit, and it has global appeal.

I don’t see a major crash coming, except from coordinated government intervention. That’s always possible. We’ve already seen China move to ban ICOs, and the exchanges.

This kind of ‘existential’ threat — i.e. a government crackdown — suggests keeping any bitcoin holdings as a small percentage of your overall capital.

Bitcoin is also the ‘gateway’ payment into the other cryptos.

That is to say, you usually have to buy either bitcoin or ether to buy the other cryptos in the market.

That should give it steady demand from this alone.

There could also be an element of Gresham’s law come into play here…

This is where ‘bad’ money drives out the ‘good’. The more bitcoin rises in price, the more I think it will be hoarded for future gains.

For when the big players step in

Also consider the investing inflows that could come into bitcoin…

Regulators in Canada have approved the first bitcoin fund manager in the country. A US bitcoin exchange traded fund (ETF) may not be far away.

The US will soon see its first bitcoin options exchange. This paves the way for institutional money to really come in, because they can use derivatives to hedge their risk.

The question becomes: What is a reasonable market cap?

That’s still to be decided. I’m introducing this here because we plan to give you more resources shortly to navigate the crypto market.

I primarily see bitcoin as a store of value. As a transaction network, it’s currently too slow.

One major concern around holding crypto is the security of your account.

There are plenty of malicious hackers who would love nothing more than to drain the money from your desktop or mobile.

This is not something you should take lightly. Right now, I’ve utilised our vast contacts in the wider Agora Financial global network to create a report on this burgeoning opportunity to help you.

It reveals to you the blockchain technology, and explains it simply so anyone can understand it.

You’ll learn the key differences between the major established cryptocurrencies. You’ll learn the best way to set up an account, so you know how to buy and sell digital coins.

And, perhaps most exciting of all, you’ll discover our global tech and blockchain experts’ latest analysis on the most promising cryptos in the world today.

This is alpha hunting at its finest.

Talking of alpha hunting…

I’ve been at microcap stock conference all day today.

I usually steer clear of these things. 95% of the time you never glean anything from company presentations, accept how good PR agencies are.

But there’s a small chance you might learn something.

And it as was practically on my doorstep, I thought I’d go along.

I’ll report any findings I think you should know about in the days to come.

Best wishes,

Callum Newman

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia