What Poker and Blackjack Reveal About Investing

In 1974, Edward O. Thorp began a hedge fund that stayed profitable for 29 years.

In that time, he never had a down year. Not one.

In fact, he may be the greatest investor you’ve never heard about.

His annual return was near 20% the entire time. The market was half that. And he did it with less volatility and minimum risk.

But it’s not just his outstanding track record that struck me when I read his book, A Man for All Markets.

Thorp recognised Bernie Madoff’s operation as a Ponzi scheme 17 years before it was exposed as the biggest scam in history.

Thorp’s brain for mathematics meant he created the famous Black-Scholes option pricing formula long before they did.

He kept this discovery secret to make money from it, knowing that — like everything in the market — eventually others would work it out and lessen his advantage.

He personally invested in Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway when it was around $US982 a share in 1983. You need around US$272,000 for one of those today.

But Thorp’s cracking results as a market guru is not why I’m bringing him up.

I want to tell you how he became the king of the Las Vegas blackjack tables, and why it matters for you as an investor.

Hustling the mob with fake beards and pseudonyms

Thorp didn’t set out to become a hedge fund manager.

He wanted to be an academic and study maths. And that’s what he was doing at university in 1959…

Through chance, he was drawn to analysing the card game blackjack.

The consensus at the time was that the casinos could not be beaten. Thorp figured he’d find out for sure as part of his studies.

In blackjack, the object is to get a hand that tallies as close to the number 21 as possible. If you go over this figure, you bust out of the round.

The best way to win is to get a ‘blackjack’ hand: An ace and a card with a value of 10 (king, queen, jack, etc).

Thorp quickly realised that the odds of having a winning hand in the game depended on which cards remained in the deck as more hands were played.

This makes intuitive sense…

The more aces and royals played early on (and hence out of the game) mean the player’s chances of winning against the dealer become less and less.

The odds are worse because there is less chance of the player getting a ‘natural’ (two card) blackjack (21).

But the opposite is also true…

If strong cards remain to be dealt, the favour swings back to the player.

Thorp made an incredibly detailed mathematical analysis of this.

The result was a ‘points’ system to help him beat the casino. Each card configuration shifted the percentages.

Two key insights sprang from his work…

One…

Thorp realised he needed to count the cards played to determine what ones were still to come.

This is no easy task. It takes impressive concentration and skill to follow, and then calculate, the next rational decision.

Two…

Thorp needed to bet aggressively when the odds were heavily on his side.

When they weren’t, he needed to bet small to stay in the game.

Thorp’s work eventually attracted attention…and some wealthy men bankrolled him to test out his theory in Las Vegas.

Soon he was using disguises and fake names because he was becoming notorious for the money he was taking off the big casinos.

Remember, these were the days when the mafia ran the town. Not the type of people to get on the wrong side of.

In 1962, Thorp released a book called Beat the Dealer, and launched thousands of blackjack players to take on the casinos. Some went on to win millions.

Meanwhile, Thorp shifted his time and attention to applying his ‘blackjack’ methodology to the greatest casino of them all: Wall Street.

What poker and blackjack reveal about investing

Most investors would do well to study games of chance like blackjack and poker.

Both involve risking money under conditions of uncertainty.

They both require constant decisions to stay in the game.

Edward Thorp knew that, even with his system, a player might cop a series of bad hands and losses.

It only worked if you followed the system over time.

For it to work you had to trust it, in the full knowledge you would lose at times.

But it didn’t change the fundamental strategy: When the game flowed to ‘set up’ a hand with good odds, you had to bet strongly.

They only came along so often.

Most people fail in the share market because they don’t follow a systematic approach like this.

They usually hear some story or tipoff and go with it.

Maybe it works, maybe it doesn’t.

My point is: You can only have sustained success over time if you have an edge on the market.

Otherwise you’re just gambling, which is why most blackjack players are suckers for the casino. The same is true of investors.

