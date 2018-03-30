What to Buy as Pricing Pressure Builds

Earlier in the week I made the case that big resource firms are on track to go shopping for smaller projects. One reason for that is Rio Tinto Ltd [ASX:RIO].

Rio’s recent asset sales means it has US$12 billion to allocate in the near future. The current thinking says most of this will be dispersed via dividends and share buybacks.

But there’s every chance Rio will be on the hunt for some juicy copper projects to add to its existing portfolio too, and possibly battery minerals as well.

This overall theme is also true for all the big and mid-sized miners across a range of commodities.

I’m not alone in thinking this, either…

A big decision due for the Northern Territory

A resource analyst at Citigroup expects mergers and acquisitions to increase this year, highlighting one area in particular: oil and gas.

It’s no surprise if we take the latest report on the Bass Strait into account.

The Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) says gas production in Victoria is going to go down badly as offshore Bass Strait gas fields decline.

The report says the state is heading for gas shortfalls on peak demand by the winter of 2021.

This would also affect South Australia, Tasmania and NSW because they import Victorian gas.

The AEMO says Victoria will be importing gas from Queensland unless something is done to boost production further south. One of those options is onshore gas development, which is currently banned.

This debate isn’t going to go away anytime soon. Shales gas development is currently under a moratorium in the Northern Territory (NT) as well.

The Australian reported yesterday that a government inquiry into the industry said the risks associated with fracking could be managed.

Whether or not the NT acts and lifts the ban remains to be seen.

The energy industry will be watching closely. Analysis suggests the gas reserves in the NT are very large — perhaps even as big as some of the US shale basins.

And the Jemena pipeline that runs from Tennant Creek to Mount Isa in Queensland should be ready to roll by the end of this year.

That could feed NT gas to the east coast domestic market.

This is exceedingly important to watch. High energy costs are a burden for consumers and manufacturers alike.

Earlier this week, I wrote about how the complete opposite is taking place in the US economy as the US gets a massive tailwind from cheap natural gas.

Some new numbers released confirm this…

Transportation index gives vital clue for the US economy

The Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday that US GDP numbers were revised up to 2.9%.

I keep saying the US economy is stronger than people think. Personal consumption — which drives two thirds of total output — saw the strongest quarterly reading in three years. What’s more, US home prices are still trending up strongly.

We can see it in other ways, too.

Wages and benefits for US truckers are rising strongly. Salaries are up between 15–18% since 2013.

Higher shipping costs are now hitting retailers and distributors.

The chief economist for the American Truckers Association says that, so far, 2018 is proving even hotter for demand than previous years.

Below is a chart of the Dow Jones Transportation Average. Transport stocks have a good pedigree of forecasting the end of a bull market.

A slowing economy means less demand for shipping and transportation.

However, the current reading looks OK to me. Stocks peaked alongside the wider market in January and have come off the boil slightly, like everywhere else, but remain very close to their all-time highs.

See for yourself…



Source: Optuma

The wages growth truckers are seeing is consistent with trends elsewhere. January saw the fastest wage growth since 2009.

You can see why the Fed is now contemplating four rate hikes instead of three as this pressure builds in the economy.

What to watch for?

I say rising commodity prices.

There was a Yale study done last decade that I came across recently on commodities.

Here’s what they concluded in part…

‘…commodity futures are positively correlated with inflation, unexpected inflation, and changes in expected inflation.’

If for some reason there’s a spook over inflation — which is perfectly possible anytime in the next 18 months — I can see a likely outcome.

Investors are going to pour out of the bond market and protect themselves by ramming into commodities.

There are two main reasons for this.

One is that commodities are ‘hard assets’ that can protect investor portfolios from inflation. This is entirely consistent with history.

The second is that commodities are cheap, certainly relative to stocks or bonds.

You must watch for signs of inflationary pressure building.

The time to be positioning in strategic commodities is now — before the herd wakes up and starts trampling in.

