Why Buffett Is Betting Big on Apple

Warren Buffett has bet big on the largest stock in the world.

Last week I pointed out that Apple is about to embark on a huge US$100 billion share buyback.

Now comes the news that Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway spent the first three months of the year accumulating Apple stock. Buffett now owns 5% of the company.

I’m not sure this is an endorsement of Apple’s business as much as it is an insight into the amount of money Buffett has.

There are only so many stocks that are big enough that money can buy now, and Apple is one of them.

That’s the kind of problem you encounter when you have US$106 billion in cash, as Berkshire does.

What’s Buffett going to do with this cash pile?

And what does it say about your investment goals for 2018?

Read on to find out…

At present, asset prices are high and debt is cheap. That puts competitive pressure in the market for the deals that Buffett likes to make.

However, he knows the clock is ticking. He can’t sit on the cash forever. Inflation is coming to eat away at its value.

That’s why he’s warning investors to stay away from long-term US Treasury bonds.

As he noted at Berkshire’s recent AGM:

‘Long term bonds, as these rates, it’s almost ridiculous when you think about it. The Federal Reserve board is telling you “We want two percent per year inflation,” and the very long bond is not much more than 3%. ‘If you’re an individual and you pay taxes on it, you’re going to have some income taxes to pay. Let’s say it brings your after-tax return down to two and a half percent. ‘The Federal Reserve is telling you that they’re going to do everything that’s in their power to make sure that you don’t get more than half a percent per year of inflation adjust income. That seems to me… I wouldn’t go back to penny stocks, but I would stick with productive businesses.’

The message from the Oracle of Omaha is simple: Buy stocks.

That might surprise you.

There are plenty of people that like to say the US market is overvalued right now. But it does depend on what metric you’re using.

I prefer to keep things simple. The US market is trading at about 16 times forward earnings. Historically, that’s not high. The 10-year average is 14.3. So we’re not in crazily overvalued territory by any stretch of the imagination.

US companies are currently reporting their first quarter results as well. 77% of companies so far have reported sales above their previous estimates. In fact, it could prove to be the best result since 2008.

We now know that Buffett is warning against buying bonds. If he’s thinking that, so will plenty of other fund managers. In my view, money will flow out of bonds and bid up stocks.

But that’s only the start.

The oil wild card is also in play now…

Oil revenues are booming for global producers

As the oil price is strong, producing countries like Saudi Arabia and Norway are seeing high US dollar revenues. This could be very important for the US market over the next 12 months.

These ‘petrodollars’ could possibly be allocated to US stocks via the sovereign wealth funds and central banks that manage these flows.

Go back to 2016. The US market absolutely tanked in January of that year. Part of the reason for that was because oil was close to bottoming in February 2016 at under $30 a barrel.

This price collapse caused a lot of Middle Eastern countries to liquidate their holdings of US stocks. They needed the money to fund their domestic spending as oil revenues went into freefall. Now the cycle is turning back.

That accounts for the international players in the oil market. But don’t discount the US companies that produce oil. The high oil price is now generating strong, positive cash flows for them.

That puts them in a position to buy back stock and add to the upside pressure for the US market as a whole.

A strong US market should foster positive sentiment in the Australian market.

I get the impression that a nagging sense of fear is holding back a lot of Aussie investors when it comes to stocks.

The headlines around the banks and AMP don’t help at the moment.

But don’t forget: With over 2,000 stocks on the ASX, there are hundreds of good opportunities out there if you know where to look.

Don’t let fear hold you back. The US market is highly likely to remain strong. And that should drive the Aussie market.

Buffett’s buying stocks. Are you?

Regards,

Callum Newman,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia