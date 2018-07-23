Why Qantas’ 600% Rally Could Be Done and Dusted

The first drink before dinner overlooking the city of Ibiza at night is good.

The second is very good.

Ibiza is in the Mediterranean, off the east coast of Spain.

Even at 11pm, the air is hot.

We’re sitting outside in a stony courtyard, on the side of a hill that forms part of the big fort overlooking the bay.

Down below in the water are the yachts that belong to the super-rich. One is said to have cost $200 million. The owner? A Kiwi, apparently.

Lights twinkle below. To the left, a heavyset man is leading a dancing class with a group of women. He’s drenched in sweat but looks happy.

The Spanish keep different hours to us. We’re only just getting to the main meal.

Later we go for a walk and I see an older gent having dessert — it’s 1:30 in the morning.

Ibiza for me is a holiday, but I can’t help noticing a few things when it comes to the financial side of life.

Spanish beach holidays getting more expensive

In 2015 I wrote a piece on why buying Spanish property was a good idea.

That’s proved to be the case.

Real estate prices have been rising.

The Financial Times reported earlier this month that prices across the Eurozone are moving up at the fastest pace since 2017. Five countries have seen double-digit increases.

In Ibiza, prices are up 17% over the last year. It’s the most expensive property market on the Spanish coast.

And no wonder, it’s sunny and warm, even in winter. The beaches are superb. The local fish and wine is delicious. And it’s well serviced by flights.

Ibiza carries a reputation as a party destination. No doubt it contains that element. But it offers much more than that.

My partner’s sister, Fatima, lives here. Fatima says there aren’t as many tourists this summer. The collapse of the Turkish lira has made Turkey incredibly cheap to visit right now. She figures that’s the reason why.

But they’ll be back. Ibiza’s appeal is timeless.

Perhaps with one caveat: There may not be enough pilots to fly people here.

ABC reported yesterday that airlines are cancelling flights in Australia — even entire routes — because they can’t source pilots. This is hitting regional areas first.

One wonders if this will cause trouble for the mining industry at some point.

Either way, it’s only going to get worse.

China shakes the world before even getting started

China is sucking in pilots from all over the world by offering high wages. The expansion of the middle class there is driving a huge boom in tourism.

Here’s the kicker: Only 4% of the Chinese population has a passport. Which says everything about the incredible potential in Chinese tourism.

However, it won’t always be a smooth ride.

Several Chinese airlines have borrowed big. That debt is denominated in US dollars. Meanwhile, the Chinese renminbi is falling and oil is strong.

If nothing else, it makes me wonder about Qantas Airway Ltd’s [ASX:QAN] future.

It’s likely going to face continual cost pressure on wages.

Not only that, it’ll have to contend with higher fuel bills if oil continues to stay at this level or go higher.

One note I saw suggests that Qantas could see a $700 million negative shift in fuel costs over this financial year at around the current spot price of oil.

The next financial year could be even worse if the trends in oil I’m tracking play out as expected.

This could prove to be a massive problem for Qantas.

But there’s more.

Qantas’ fleet of planes is now older than at the previous peak in 2009.

That means the company is going to need to spend a lot of money replacing these planes — if they can even get the aircraft. There’s hot demand all over the world for new planes. And delivery times are lengthening.

Qantas is also on track to start paying tax again and has finished its recent stock buyback.

For now, the market appears unworried about any of this. The outlook for the Aussie economy is good. That drives a lot of Qantas’ earnings.

Let’s wait for the next set of numbers to see how the market reacts.