Wishing You A Happy and Safe Easter

Dear Reader,

In celebration of the national holiday today, all the staff at Port Phillip Publishing and Fat Tail Media would like to wish you a happy Easter and Good Friday.

You can expect your weekend editions as usual, but apart from that we’ll return to your regularly scheduled publications on Tuesday. Until then, we hope you enjoy the long weekend with friends and family.

Regards,

James Woodburn,

Group Publisher