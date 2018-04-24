Woolworths Shutdown Reveals Dangers of Cashless Societies

Cash is king.

No one is quite sure where that phrase originated. Though its use was popularised by Pehr Gyllenhammar, the then-CEO of Swedish carmaker Volvo in the aftermath of the 1987 market crash.

What Gyllenhammar referred to by ‘cash is king’ remains a mystery. Most market analysts believe it’s a reference to companies that had savings in the bank, allowing them to survive the market crash.

Like all sayings, it evolved over time to mean different things depending on context.

Colloquially in Australia, saying cash is king means paying for things with physical currency and not using cashless systems.

For decades, cash ruled. Even if you had a credit card in the late 1980s, you still paid the bill in full each month in person at the bank…with physical cash.

Yet, somehow, between the creation of the debit card around 1966 and today, cash is no longer king.

It’s well and truly been dethroned.

And, as I explain below, that’s a major problem for you…

The world shuts down when digital payments stop working

Two Sundays ago, if you were doing some weekend grocery shopping, you may be aware that roughly 500 Woolworths stores froze up.

At the time, I was waiting in the queue. When I reached the counter, I handed over the milk, bread, coffee and apples in my basket.

To my surprise, the cashier told me that EFT transactions weren’t working, but that they’d still be able to put my items through.

Turns out, the EFT terminals weren’t talking to the banks, so Woolies couldn’t accept digital payments.

It’ll come as no surprise to you that almost everyone at the store was paying by card. I was no different. I waived the plastic and hoped for the best…

The cashier scanned my items and attempted to process the card. When the card read failed, the machine printed my card details on a bit of paper. I then had to sign the docket, something I haven’t done in a decade. Someone in the Woolies backroom would later have to manually process hundreds of dockets…

Around half of the 995 Woolworths stores across Australia had the same problem. Hundreds of stores shut for an hour, with people being requested to leave their overflowing trollies aside.

Later that afternoon, CEO of Woolworths Group Brad Banducci said in a statement:

‘At 4pm today we experienced an unexpected outage for approximately 30 minutes in a large number of Woolworths Supermarkets and attached BWS stores. This was related to an update to our IT systems,” Mr Banducci said. ‘Our systems ultimately self-corrected themselves and we were back and open for trade across most stores by 4:30pm, with all stores now operational. This type of incident should not occur and we apologise unreservedly to our customers and store teams for the inconvenience caused.’

The malfunction didn’t cause the whole world to stop. The lights were still on, and the fridges were running. But when the system broke down, thousands of people across Australia found themselves unable to pay for their groceries.

I bring this to your attention because, in his article below, Jim Rickards discusses the ongoing battle of governments to eradicate cash.

Judging by the thousands of angry customers pounding Woolies on social media, it’s a battle governments are winning…

Our reliance on cash is rapidly disappearing. In the grand scheme of things, a computer malfunction isn’t a big deal. After all, shoppers could have strolled down the road to the ATM and made a cash withdrawal.

But how long will it be before accessing your cash at the ATM is restricted? The smallest ‘unscheduled’ system update at a grocery store meant thousands of people were unable to buy food. What happens to you if governments ban withdrawing cash from a bank?

Few people keep cash stored at home. We trust the banks to keep it safe.

But it’s important to realise that restrictions on withdrawals aren’t without precedent. In 2001, the Argentinean government initially banned and then capped the amount of cash withdrawals from ATMs. The same thing took place during the Greek debt crisis, when ATM cash withdrawals were limited to €60 a day.

Two weeks ago I got a glimpse of how powerless I was without notes in my wallet. It’s terrifying to lose your freedom for even a moment. Which is why, as Jim explains below, every investor should be looking into keeping a portion of their wealth outside the financial system.

Kind regards,

Shae Russell,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia