The Worldwide Rise of the Superbug

The worldwide rise of the superbug

If you ever decide to visit India, do yourself a favour and don’t order the chicken dish. An unwelcome garnish might be a superbug in your system resistant to antibiotics.

Last year, Bloomberg reported that Indian intensive poultry farms were rampantly using medicines that the World Health Organisation classified as ‘critically important’.

One consequence is that bacteria with heightened virulence, and the ability to infect humans, are showing up.

Consumption of chicken in India has skyrocketed over the last 20 years, and is on track to keep going. Meat consumption continues to grow in both India and China, as both countries get richer.

Also on the rise are large-scale farms, which are heavy users of antibiotics. In July this year, another study found the same thing. Indian poultry farms are breeding superbugs.

This is the outcome we get when we combine poor animal husbandry, little regulation, and a booming demand for chicken meat.

It’s not unique to India…

The resistance develops because exposure to antimicrobial drugs wipes out the target organisms — except those with the gene mutations that allow them to survive.

These could quite easily get exported around the world. And it’s not as if this problem is unique to the subcontinent.

Human societies across the globe are overdosing on antibiotics.

First there are doctors who (over)prescribe it for human patients.

Then there’s the people unwittingly developing resistance through food…

The drug overdose you don’t hear about

70% of essential antibiotics in the US are sold to the livestock industry.

There’s heavy use in farm animals the world over to promote growth (or for treatment) before animal stocks are slaughtered.

US consumers eating these meat, fish and poultry products are eating antibiotics without even realising it.

A newly released report, from the Division of Infectious Diseases & HIV Medicine at Case Western Reserve University, spelled out this issue. It says there’s been a 700% increase in antibiotic resistance to common types of bacteria among children in the US.

In February this year, the World Health Organisation published a list of 12 bacteria resistant to antibiotics, which pose a significant threat to human health…

Former UK Prime Minister David Cameron commissioned a review on antimicrobial resistance (AMR) in 2014.

The number of deaths associated with this is set to go from 700,000 now to 10 million by 2050. It will overtake cancer and could cost the global economy as much as $100 trillion.

The Australian reported in September…

‘Already, about 170 people die from sepsis – a bad reaction to infection – in Australia every week, more than from breast cancer, homicides, and car accidents combined.’

This year, the Canadian government released a pan-Canadian framework to deal with AMR.

This issue has the potential to form a genuine crisis.

I’m sure you remember the health panics in recent times, like Ebola, swine flu and SARS (severe acute respiratory syndrome). I can only urge you to follow this issue closely, as far as your health is concerned.

But you should follow it closely as far as your wealth is concerned, too.

Because there’s a huge opportunity here.

