What You’re Not Being Told about Cryptos

Ever willingly ingested tapeworms to help with weight loss?

Drank radioactive water for its health benefits?

We haven’t either.

But we’re not surprised to learn that, somewhere, someone in this world has.

Presumably, they were convinced enough that it would work to give it a try.

Turns out, radioactive water is a decidedly bad idea, and most effective in harming health. And while tapeworms can certainly help in keeping that waist trim, cutting off your nose to spite your face comes with its own set of problems.

But that’s the power of belief for you.

Once faith sets in, it becomes unshakeable. At which point only time can reveal the full extent of our mistakes…

In truth, there is often nothing spontaneous about the rise of certain beliefs. All you need is a captive audience and message to hammer them with.

Throughout history, there’s a long line of events whose outcomes were directed by an invisible hand. Special interest groups that hoodwinked the public into advancing their plans.

So skilled is the invisible hand at manipulation, its motives often only become clear with the benefit of hindsight.

There is perhaps no better example of this than in the rise of central banks.

Controlling monetary policy, few doubt their importance in maintaining economic stability. And yet the stream of recessions is just as steady as it was prior to their arrival.

With the benefit of hindsight, we now know that commercial banks played a key role in the creation and global expansion of central banks.

The meeting of America’s wealthiest financiers at Jekyll Island in 1910 was the catalyst for the Federal Reserve Bank. There, they drafted the bill that would birth the Fed. That they met in complete secrecy is at least an admission of the conflict of interest at play.

In fact, there can be little doubt today that central banks exist primarily as a vehicle to spread and promote commercial banking interests. The belief that they are necessary to economic stability has been disproved with every passing crisis.

Again, we can only glean this with the benefit of hindsight. Without it, we’re at a loss to explain why the public believes we need central banks. Or, more to the point, why we believe commercial banks are in fact too big to fail.

Such is the power of acquired belief. Once ingrained, it blunts all rational thinking.

All of which is to say that many of us are blind to the manipulations we’re subjected to. We fail to recognise that widely-held beliefs are often the end product of much backroom scheming.

It’s for this reason we observe the formation of new societal beliefs with great interest. Such as the belief that cryptocurrencies are a grassroots movement for the people, by the people.

But is this true?

Or can you, too, sense the invisible hand furiously pulling the strings?

The Japanese ghost

Imagine you created something that could change the world forever.

What would be your first instinct?

If you’re anything like us, you’d probably patent it. You may even name it after yourself. Either way, you’d make sure everyone who came to know of its existence would know your name.

Have you heard of Japanese sensation Satoshi Nakamoto?

Nakamoto, you may recall, is the alleged creator of Bitcoin. The man who unwittingly masterminded a means to revolutionise the global financial system.

If you’ve heard about Nakamoto, you’ll also know that he’s an intensely private person. To date, he’s never so much as given an interview.

In fact, nobody knows his whereabouts. Or even who is he is.

Yet there’s a good reason for that.

Other than a name, we have no evidence that Satoshi Nakamoto exists. He’s little more than a Japanese ghost.

This was your first clue that something wasn’t quite what it seemed with Bitcoin.

For years, we struggled to connect the dots. Then, late last year, the invisible hand played its cards.

Stories of banks investing in cryptos became dime a dozen. Some governments were developing their own cryptos. Other were hell-bent on banning them.

Suddenly, everyone had an opinion. Cryptos became part of the global zeitgeist.

Did any of this happen by chance?

Perhaps.

But it’s just as likely that it was done by design.

Consider how this might have played out:

You start by creating a new digital payments system.

You make it scarce — as ‘good as gold’.

You paint it as the antithesis to centralisation and the banking system.

You employ your loyal media arm to demonise it.

You pick away at confidence in fiat currency.

You convince the public that your system is both private and secure.

You discredit the movement to give it legitimacy.

And then watch the public champion it as if it was their idea…

It’s a masterclass in manipulation. And it’s been done before.

We see no grassroots movement here. And no wresting of control from the banks by the people. We merely see the guiding hand at its conniving best. Funnelling us towards broad acceptance and faith in cryptos.

If so, why?

Because a financial system underpinned by cryptos benefits banks above all.

It brings the entire world into the financial system they control. And edges us towards greater centralisation of money.

The upside of down

Whether you find these views little more than conspiratorial ramblings, it doesn’t change the enormity of the shift taking place.

If we’re wrong, the future of cryptos is set in stone. If we’re right, that doesn’t change.

In fact, it merely confirms the importance of owning cryptos.

In truth, most cryptos aren’t worth the screen they’re written on. A few, however, as you’ll learn here, will come to dominate the world.

The invisible hand will have succeeded in its aim. And we’ll all be worshipping at the altar of crypto.

And yet, there’s a much bigger story brewing here.

One that explains how the cryptocurrency movement aligns with the looming global financial reset.

More to come…

Regards,

Mat Spasic,

For The Daily Reckoning Australia