Resisting Tyranny: Will We Learn the Lessons of History?

On Tuesday, the Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews resigned after nine years in office. During the global virus outbreak, Dan imposed one of the harshest and longest lockdowns in the world that gutted the state’s economy and caused an exodus of people to other states. Recently his government has faced investigations into corruption with many of his ministers and MPs resigning although he was able to emerge relatively unscathed. But with the Commonwealth Games debacle and an upcoming National Inquiry into managing the virus outbreak, Dan saw that it was time to go. With the downfall of another tyrant is a lesson for us. How do we resist tyranny going forward?

Only four months ago, I wrote a piece ‘Another Tyrant Bites the Dust’ as the Western Australian Premier Mark McGowan abruptly announced his resignation. At the time, I listed a number of high-profile leaders and bureaucrats who had stepped down after presiding over what might be the biggest medical and societal scandal in history. I mused about who was next in line to fall on their sword.

Would it be Victorian Premier Dan Andrews, Queensland Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk or Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau?

Two days ago, we got our answer.

It was Victorian Premier Dan Andrews.

He announced his ‘shock’ resignation stating that he wanted to spend time with his family. This came not long after the Federal Government announced it would conduct an inquiry into the country’s response on the virus outbreak.

Talk about jumping off a sinking ship!

I recognise Dan has both his fan base and his critics. His legacy will certainly outlive him for many generations to come, given the lasting impact he had on the state of Victoria.

The once vibrant state has seen a significant exodus as many relocated to other states such as New South Wales and Queensland. Small businesses were hit particularly hard and many closed shop permanently. As you walk the streets in many suburbs, you still see several empty shopfronts.

All this is the legacy of one of the world’s longest lockdowns that lasted 262 days.

What some called tough leadership in times of crisis, others called tyranny.

It’s my belief that Dan’s legacy in history will be in infamy given the debacle of the lockdowns and heavy-handed suppression of protesters against his measures.

Moreover, as the evidence mounts on the inconsistencies, cover-ups and malpractice by the public health and medical industry is uncovered, history may well write Dan as one of the most ardent henchmen in bringing misery to the people who had entrusted him with the responsibility of serving their best interest.

Whatever history decides to frame Dan and his compatriots, there’s a lesson that we must learn.

A battle for The Establishment to stay relevance

Until recently, the media sought to run a protective ring around those who were behind imposing the draconian policies during the virus outbreak. They were also responsible for covering up mistakes and scandals arising from medical malpractice that led to innumerable injuries and deaths that were avoidable.

Those responsible included governments, Dr Anthony Fauci, public health agencies, the World Health Organisation, the medical and scientific community, and the mainstream media.

I’ve documented these scandals and cover-ups in past articles, including the revelation of Dr Fauci’s duplicity and how the pharmaceutical manufacturers used their profits and market power to prevent the truth coming out regarding the efficacy of their products.

Since I wrote these, our own Federal Parliament has progressed from the Senate Inquiry on the vaccine manufacturers and the Therapeutic Goods Administration to a national inquiry into the management of the outbreak.

However, the Labor government has been accused of limiting the scope of the inquiry to exclude the actions taken by state and territory governments. This has raised suspicions that the government sought to protect from scrutiny Premier Anastasia Palaszczuk and former Premier Dan Andrews.

Interestingly, the mainstream media began running stories questioning this inquiry. For example, The Guardian reported the disappointment and concerns raised by several industry and professional bodies including the Australian Medical Association, the Human Rights Commission and the Australian Industry Group.

There’s a reason why the mainstream media has started to do a U-turn. They’re aware that there’s mounting public pressure to seek the truth regarding what happened the last three years.

When Elon Musk took over Twitter (now renamed ‘X’), he effectively broke down the Berlin Wall of official narrative woven by the world’s largest media corporations. The truth was no longer under their control.

Several journalists in the mainstream media including Matt Taibbi, Bari Weiss, Glenn Greenwald and our own Sharri Markson broke ranks to report what was once deemed ‘conspiracy theory’ and ‘Russian disinformation’, causing greater public awareness and outcry.

The tide has turned against The Establishment in this information war and they’re now fighting to stay relevant.

And with that their henchmen are exposed and forced to step down, one by one.

Seeing the writing on the wall and jumping ship

I believe I’m not the only one who watched in disbelief at how Dan managed to escape unscathed over the last three years.

It didn’t matter if it was the numerous IBAC investigations into his personal activities and that of the party, his wife avoiding criminal charges after hitting a cyclist in 2013 and his secret China trip earlier this year.

It was as if he was invulnerable.

His thumping victory in last year’s state election further galvanised his seemingly indomitable grip on power.

However, with every leader who abuses their power, there’ll come a day of reckoning.

I believe that the proverbial Sorrento steps that broke Dan’s back (recall the incident in March 2021) might’ve been in mid-July when he pulled out of hosting the 2026 Commonwealth Games.

From that point, he finally ran out of his political capital and faced increasing backlash from his powerbrokers.

The Federal COVID Inquiry proved too much for him and it was time for him to go.

Personal responsibility and financial independence — the antidote to tyranny

Many in the state of Victoria face a difficult future. Even though the official statistics point to strong employment and economic growth, the reality is that the state is now teetering with record debt of $239 billion. The public sector is bloated and someone has to pay.

Many households experienced a big hit on their finances either because they had to change jobs or they lost their business. And with the RBA 24 hour cash rate at 4.1% and the petrol pumps charging over $2 for a litre of petrol, many households will feel that extra burden on their back.

Dan won two state elections promising economic solutions to help lift the burden. The state is now even more weighed down as he steps down.

Those who lived under tyranny over the course of history almost always feel powerless unless they were the selected few who were part of the regime or were its beneficiaries.

Tyrants can either gain power with guns. Or they do it at the ballot box through fine promises and an effective campaigning machine.

Fortunately in Australia, it’s the latter.

While it’s hard for us to influence how our fellow citizen votes, we can certainly do our part in being well-informed to keep a would-be tyrant at bay.

Failing that, you can protect yourself and your loved ones through financial independence. We’ve seen how our government and many corporations sought to coerce the people into submitting to their whims at the pain of losing their livelihoods.

This could happen again in the future.

If you have the means to provide for yourself, you’d not need to bend to their will.

We’ve lived through a dark period of history. It’s up to us to learn from it to prevent us from repeating it.

There’re several ways to do that.

As for me, I built a precious metals portfolio in the past decade. It’d given my family the financial independence we needed to withstand the challenges in these past few years.

Find out more about how you can do the same with my investment newsletter service, The Australian Gold Report.

God Bless,

Brian Chu,

Editor, The Daily Reckoning Australia