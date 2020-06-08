Queens Birthday Celebrations! — Our Top Articles

Hi from everyone at Fat Tail Media,

With the Queen’s Birthday public holiday in all Australian states and territories bar Queensland and Western Australia, the ASX is closed today. The Fat Tail Media office in Albert Park, Melbourne is closed for the day (which means so too are our working from home mantles!).

We’ll return tomorrow. Until then, thanks for being a part of The Daily Reckoning Australia, and in the meantime feel free to catch up on some of our most popular articles over the last few months:

War on Cash Heats Up: Government Trying to Limit Cash Transactions

Australia Gold Quiz — Test Your Knowledge on Gold

Special Interview: Hear What Jim Rickards Has to Say Right Now

If you’re in the parts of Australia celebrating the Queen’s Birthday, we hope you enjoy your long weekend!

Best wishes,

Greg Canavan,

Editorial Director, Fat Tail Media